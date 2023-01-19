Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 84

Group 82 Results!

Spoiler

71.43% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Heavy Hands
64.29% Risk of Rain 2 …con lentitud poderosa
57.14% Blacksad: Under The Skin Black Fantasy by ‘Little Hand’ Fletcher
57.14% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Flash Man Stage
42.86% Grandia 2 HD Inn Town Agear – Cursed land
42.86% ZeroRanger Sky XXXX Days (w/Enter the Mass Destruction)
35.71% Team Sonic Racing Doctor’s Mine
35.71% Style Savvy: Styling Star Enid Chen’s Theme
35.71% A Plague Tale: Innocence Run for Cover
35.71% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Crossing Swords
35.71% Hand of Fate 2 Hand of Fate 2 The Beginning
35.71% Tales of Berseria Shout your soul [Motoi Sakuraba]
28.57% What Remains of Edith Finch Molly’s Room
28.57% Kirby Fighters 2 Vs. Moon Warriors Dedede & Meta Knight (Final Chapter)
28.57% Wandersong She’s Mine!
28.57% A Hat in Time Calm Hour
28.57% The Pillars of the Earth Phillip of Gwynedd (12th Century Version)
28.57% Style Savvy: Styling Star BGM 55
21.43% Baba Is You Leaf is Move
14.29% Final Fantasy Record Keeper Auron’s Theme (FFX) [Koto Version]
14.29% Command and Conquer Remastered Militant Force (Tiberian Sons)
7.14% Ashen Amiren, the Matriarch
7.14% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Dancing Mad – Movement IV
7.14% Kirby Star Allies Void Termina Battle (Walking Phase)

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

35.71% Trails of Cold Steel IV Crimson Flash Shadow -Radiant Wings-
35.71% Trails of Cold Steel III A Fulfilling Moment
35.71% Trails of Cold Steel III Things Entrusted
35.71% Style Savvy: Styling Star Brooke Bridge’s Theme
35.71% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Quasey Quay
35.71% Judgment Welcome to VR World
35.71% Team Sonic Racing Doctor’s Mine
35.71% Style Savvy: Styling Star Enid Chen’s Theme
35.71% A Plague Tale: Innocence Run for Cover
35.71% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Crossing Swords
35.71% Hand of Fate 2 Hand of Fate 2 The Beginning
35.71% Tales of Berseria Shout your soul [Motoi Sakuraba]
28.57% What Remains of Edith Finch Molly’s Room
28.57% Kirby Fighters 2 Vs. Moon Warriors Dedede & Meta Knight (Final Chapter)
28.57% Wandersong She’s Mine!
28.57% A Hat in Time Calm Hour
28.57% The Pillars of the Earth Phillip of Gwynedd (12th Century Version)
28.57% Style Savvy: Styling Star BGM 55
21.43% Baba Is You Leaf is Move
14.29% Final Fantasy Record Keeper Auron’s Theme (FFX) [Koto Version]
14.29% Command and Conquer Remastered Militant Force (Tiberian Sons)
7.14% Ashen Amiren, the Matriarch
7.14% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Dancing Mad – Movement IV
7.14% Kirby Star Allies Void Termina Battle (Walking Phase)

Projected Bubble: 42.11%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 84 will be active until Sunday, January 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 83 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 85 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 84 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like5:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-80)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

[collapse]
(81-90)

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

[collapse]
(91-100)

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

Group 99

Group 100

[collapse]
(101-110)

Group 101

Group 102

Group 103

Group 104

Group 105

Group 106

Group 107

Group 108

Group 109

Group 110

[collapse]
(111-120)

Group 111

Group 112

Group 113

Group 114

Group 115

Group 116

Group 117

Group 118

Group 119

Group 120

[collapse]
(121-123)

Group 121

Group 122

Group 123

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 84 is open until Sunday January 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific