Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 84

Group 82 Results!
|71.43%
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|Heavy Hands
|64.29%
|Risk of Rain 2
|…con lentitud poderosa
|57.14%
|Blacksad: Under The Skin
|Black Fantasy by ‘Little Hand’ Fletcher
|57.14%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Flash Man Stage
|42.86%
|Grandia 2 HD
|Inn Town Agear – Cursed land
|42.86%
|ZeroRanger
|Sky XXXX Days (w/Enter the Mass Destruction)
|35.71%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Doctor’s Mine
|35.71%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|Enid Chen’s Theme
|35.71%
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Run for Cover
|35.71%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Crossing Swords
|35.71%
|Hand of Fate 2
|Hand of Fate 2 The Beginning
|35.71%
|Tales of Berseria
|Shout your soul [Motoi Sakuraba]
|28.57%
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|Molly’s Room
|28.57%
|Kirby Fighters 2
|Vs. Moon Warriors Dedede & Meta Knight (Final Chapter)
|28.57%
|Wandersong
|She’s Mine!
|28.57%
|A Hat in Time
|Calm Hour
|28.57%
|The Pillars of the Earth
|Phillip of Gwynedd (12th Century Version)
|28.57%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|BGM 55
|21.43%
|Baba Is You
|Leaf is Move
|14.29%
|Final Fantasy Record Keeper
|Auron’s Theme (FFX) [Koto Version]
|14.29%
|Command and Conquer Remastered
|Militant Force (Tiberian Sons)
|7.14%
|Ashen
|Amiren, the Matriarch
|7.14%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Dancing Mad – Movement IV
|7.14%
|Kirby Star Allies
|Void Termina Battle (Walking Phase)
Newly Eliminated1
|35.71%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Crimson Flash Shadow -Radiant Wings-
|35.71%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|A Fulfilling Moment
|35.71%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Things Entrusted
|35.71%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|Brooke Bridge’s Theme
|35.71%
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|Quasey Quay
|35.71%
|Judgment
|Welcome to VR World
|35.71%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Doctor’s Mine
|35.71%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|Enid Chen’s Theme
|35.71%
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Run for Cover
|35.71%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Crossing Swords
|35.71%
|Hand of Fate 2
|Hand of Fate 2 The Beginning
|35.71%
|Tales of Berseria
|Shout your soul [Motoi Sakuraba]
|28.57%
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|Molly’s Room
|28.57%
|Kirby Fighters 2
|Vs. Moon Warriors Dedede & Meta Knight (Final Chapter)
|28.57%
|Wandersong
|She’s Mine!
|28.57%
|A Hat in Time
|Calm Hour
|28.57%
|The Pillars of the Earth
|Phillip of Gwynedd (12th Century Version)
|28.57%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|BGM 55
|21.43%
|Baba Is You
|Leaf is Move
|14.29%
|Final Fantasy Record Keeper
|Auron’s Theme (FFX) [Koto Version]
|14.29%
|Command and Conquer Remastered
|Militant Force (Tiberian Sons)
|7.14%
|Ashen
|Amiren, the Matriarch
|7.14%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Dancing Mad – Movement IV
|7.14%
|Kirby Star Allies
|Void Termina Battle (Walking Phase)
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 84 will be active until Sunday, January 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 83 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 85 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 84 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Again, voting for group 84 is open until Sunday January 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific