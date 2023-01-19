Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 84

Group 82 Results!



Spoiler 71.43% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Heavy Hands 64.29% Risk of Rain 2 …con lentitud poderosa 57.14% Blacksad: Under The Skin Black Fantasy by ‘Little Hand’ Fletcher 57.14% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Flash Man Stage 42.86% Grandia 2 HD Inn Town Agear – Cursed land 42.86% ZeroRanger Sky XXXX Days (w/Enter the Mass Destruction) 35.71% Team Sonic Racing Doctor’s Mine 35.71% Style Savvy: Styling Star Enid Chen’s Theme 35.71% A Plague Tale: Innocence Run for Cover 35.71% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Crossing Swords 35.71% Hand of Fate 2 Hand of Fate 2 The Beginning 35.71% Tales of Berseria Shout your soul [Motoi Sakuraba] 28.57% What Remains of Edith Finch Molly’s Room 28.57% Kirby Fighters 2 Vs. Moon Warriors Dedede & Meta Knight (Final Chapter) 28.57% Wandersong She’s Mine! 28.57% A Hat in Time Calm Hour 28.57% The Pillars of the Earth Phillip of Gwynedd (12th Century Version) 28.57% Style Savvy: Styling Star BGM 55 21.43% Baba Is You Leaf is Move 14.29% Final Fantasy Record Keeper Auron’s Theme (FFX) [Koto Version] 14.29% Command and Conquer Remastered Militant Force (Tiberian Sons) 7.14% Ashen Amiren, the Matriarch 7.14% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Dancing Mad – Movement IV 7.14% Kirby Star Allies Void Termina Battle (Walking Phase) [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 35.71% Trails of Cold Steel IV Crimson Flash Shadow -Radiant Wings- 35.71% Trails of Cold Steel III A Fulfilling Moment 35.71% Trails of Cold Steel III Things Entrusted 35.71% Style Savvy: Styling Star Brooke Bridge’s Theme 35.71% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Quasey Quay 35.71% Judgment Welcome to VR World 35.71% Team Sonic Racing Doctor’s Mine 35.71% Style Savvy: Styling Star Enid Chen’s Theme 35.71% A Plague Tale: Innocence Run for Cover 35.71% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Crossing Swords 35.71% Hand of Fate 2 Hand of Fate 2 The Beginning 35.71% Tales of Berseria Shout your soul [Motoi Sakuraba] 28.57% What Remains of Edith Finch Molly’s Room 28.57% Kirby Fighters 2 Vs. Moon Warriors Dedede & Meta Knight (Final Chapter) 28.57% Wandersong She’s Mine! 28.57% A Hat in Time Calm Hour 28.57% The Pillars of the Earth Phillip of Gwynedd (12th Century Version) 28.57% Style Savvy: Styling Star BGM 55 21.43% Baba Is You Leaf is Move 14.29% Final Fantasy Record Keeper Auron’s Theme (FFX) [Koto Version] 14.29% Command and Conquer Remastered Militant Force (Tiberian Sons) 7.14% Ashen Amiren, the Matriarch 7.14% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Dancing Mad – Movement IV 7.14% Kirby Star Allies Void Termina Battle (Walking Phase) Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 84 will be active until Sunday, January 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 83 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 85 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 84 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 84 is open until Sunday January 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...