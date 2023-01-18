Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 83

Group 81 Results!



Spoiler 64.71% Persona 5 Royal Gentle Madman 64.71% A Hat in Time Trainwreck of Electro Swing 64.71% Pyre Path To Glory 58.82% Pokémon Sword and Shield Battle! (Battle Tower) 52.94% Team Sonic Racing Turbine Loop 41.18% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Urban Uprise 35.29% All Our Asias Help Them Out (Lake Shore Drive + Argyle) 35.29% Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight Time- Atsushi Kitajoh Remix [Shoji Meguro] 35.29% Paper Mario: The Origami King Heartbeat Skipper 35.29% Minecraft Shuniji 35.29% Gnog FRG-Y 35.29% Mega Man X Legacy Collection Zero Stage 2 29.41% Ori and the Will of the Wisps Luma Pools 29.41% Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials Sign ye of Darkness Past 29.41% Guacamelee 2 New Boss Theme 23.53% Everything Empenular 23.53% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Cortex Strikes Back Hub 23.53% Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales The Toll of War 23.53% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Main Theme- Yoshi’s New Island 23.53% Indivisible Stranger In A Strange Place 23.53% Far: Lone Sails Sail, My Friend! 23.53% Fire Emblem: Three Houses The Edge of Dawn (Japanese) 11.76% Stela The Smell of Smoke 5.88% Rain World Dripping Time [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 83 will be active until Thursday, January 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 82 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 84 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 83 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 83 is open until Thursday January 19th at 10:00PM Pacific

