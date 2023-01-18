Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 83

Group 81 Results!
|64.71%
|Persona 5 Royal
|Gentle Madman
|64.71%
|A Hat in Time
|Trainwreck of Electro Swing
|64.71%
|Pyre
|Path To Glory
|58.82%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|Battle! (Battle Tower)
|52.94%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Turbine Loop
|41.18%
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|Urban Uprise
|35.29%
|All Our Asias
|Help Them Out (Lake Shore Drive + Argyle)
|35.29%
|Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight
|Time- Atsushi Kitajoh Remix [Shoji Meguro]
|35.29%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Heartbeat Skipper
|35.29%
|Minecraft
|Shuniji
|35.29%
|Gnog
|FRG-Y
|35.29%
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Zero Stage 2
|29.41%
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|Luma Pools
|29.41%
|Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials
|Sign ye of Darkness Past
|29.41%
|Guacamelee 2
|New Boss Theme
|23.53%
|Everything
|Empenular
|23.53%
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Cortex Strikes Back Hub
|23.53%
|Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
|The Toll of War
|23.53%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Main Theme- Yoshi’s New Island
|23.53%
|Indivisible
|Stranger In A Strange Place
|23.53%
|Far: Lone Sails
|Sail, My Friend!
|23.53%
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|The Edge of Dawn (Japanese)
|11.76%
|Stela
|The Smell of Smoke
|5.88%
|Rain World
|Dripping Time
|35.71%
|Quarantine Circular
|Triage
|35.71%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|The Valkyrie [Keiki Kobayashi]
|35.71%
|Zarvot
|Origami
|35.71%
|La-Mulana 2
|Valhalla Party
|35.71%
|MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL.
|Benevolent Reef
|35.71%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Stillness of Night
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 83 will be active until Thursday, January 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 82 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 84 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 83 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 83 is open until Thursday January 19th at 10:00PM Pacific