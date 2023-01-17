Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 82

Group 80 Results!
|60.00%
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|Dust to Dust
|53.33%
|Streets of Rage 4
|Character Select
|53.33%
|Touken Ranbu
|Juzumaru Tsunetsugu
|53.33%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|The Shifty Sticker
|53.33%
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
|Attack The Moon!
|46.67%
|Risk of Rain 2
|Terra Pluviam
|46.67%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|BRAVO (JP) [[Kazuaki Yamashita; Singers: Nanase Hirokawa, R!N, Yuka Hiiragi]
|46.67%
|Alto’s Odyssey
|A Moment of Tranquility
|46.67%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Hollow Skies (Instrumental) [Nobuo Uematsu, Arr. Yasunori Nishiki]
|40.00%
|Frostpunk
|The City Must Survive
|40.00%
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|Doki Doki Rush
|40.00%
|Frostpunk
|Frostpunk Theme
|33.33%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Vantage Masters
|33.33%
|Panzer Paladin
|Spirit Forge
|33.33%
|Sonic Time Twisted
|Last Stand Of The Little Planet …for Planetary Panic Act 2
|33.33%
|Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
|Living in a Lazy Parallel World (Full) [Masafumi Takada]
|33.33%
|Vampyr
|Do You Fancy Me [Olivier Derivière, Cello: Eric-Maria Couturier]
|33.33%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|The AI and the Heart [Atsushi Kitajoh]
|26.67%
|Umurangi Generation
|6
|26.67%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Brave Steel
|26.67%
|Snipperclips Plus
|Toybox Tools D
|20.00%
|Genshin Impact
|Rex Incognito
|20.00%
|Lumnies Remastered
|WATER, FLOWER, & LIGHTS [Takayuki Nakamura]
|6.67%
|Rain World
|Drastic FM
Newly Eliminated1
|35.71%
|Zarvot
|Pax Attack
|35.71%
|AI: The Somnium Files
|喝采 -kassAI-
|35.71%
|A Hat in Time
|Scootin’ through Subcon Forest
|35.71%
|Whispers of a Machine
|Norsund [Jacob Lincke]
|35.71%
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|Main Theme (Japanese)
|35.71%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Infinity’s End [Masashi Hamauzu]
|35.71%
|Door Kickers: Action Squad
|To Happy Ends
|35.71%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Beyond the Wall (Fringes Day Theme)
|35.71%
|Picross S3
|BGM 4
|35.71%
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
|Satorl Marsh – Night
|35.71%
|A Short Hike
|A Short Flight
|35.29%
|Streets of Rage 4
|Lift the Ground
|33.33%
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 82 will be active until Wednesday, January 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 81 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 83 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 82 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Again, voting for group 82 is open until Wednesday January 18th at 10:00PM Pacific