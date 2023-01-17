Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 82

Group 80 Results!



Spoiler 60.00% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Dust to Dust 53.33% Streets of Rage 4 Character Select 53.33% Touken Ranbu Juzumaru Tsunetsugu 53.33% Paper Mario: The Origami King The Shifty Sticker 53.33% Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Attack The Moon! 46.67% Risk of Rain 2 Terra Pluviam 46.67% Style Savvy: Styling Star BRAVO (JP) [[Kazuaki Yamashita; Singers: Nanase Hirokawa, R!N, Yuka Hiiragi] 46.67% Alto’s Odyssey A Moment of Tranquility 46.67% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Hollow Skies (Instrumental) [Nobuo Uematsu, Arr. Yasunori Nishiki] 40.00% Frostpunk The City Must Survive 40.00% Sayonara Wild Hearts Doki Doki Rush 40.00% Frostpunk Frostpunk Theme 33.33% Trails of Cold Steel III Vantage Masters 33.33% Panzer Paladin Spirit Forge 33.33% Sonic Time Twisted Last Stand Of The Little Planet …for Planetary Panic Act 2 33.33% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Living in a Lazy Parallel World (Full) [Masafumi Takada] 33.33% Vampyr Do You Fancy Me [Olivier Derivière, Cello: Eric-Maria Couturier] 33.33% Persona 5 Strikers The AI and the Heart [Atsushi Kitajoh] 26.67% Umurangi Generation 6 26.67% Trails of Cold Steel III Brave Steel 26.67% Snipperclips Plus Toybox Tools D 20.00% Genshin Impact Rex Incognito 20.00% Lumnies Remastered WATER, FLOWER, & LIGHTS [Takayuki Nakamura] 6.67% Rain World Drastic FM [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 35.71% Zarvot Pax Attack 35.71% AI: The Somnium Files 喝采 -kassAI- 35.71% A Hat in Time Scootin’ through Subcon Forest 35.71% Whispers of a Machine Norsund [Jacob Lincke] 35.71% Fire Emblem: Three Houses Main Theme (Japanese) 35.71% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Infinity’s End [Masashi Hamauzu] 35.71% Door Kickers: Action Squad To Happy Ends 35.71% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Beyond the Wall (Fringes Day Theme) 35.71% Picross S3 BGM 4 35.71% Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Satorl Marsh – Night 35.71% A Short Hike A Short Flight 35.29% Streets of Rage 4 Lift the Ground 33.33% Trails of Cold Steel III Vantage Masters 33.33% Panzer Paladin Spirit Forge 33.33% Sonic Time Twisted Last Stand Of The Little Planet …for Planetary Panic Act 2 33.33% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Living in a Lazy Parallel World (Full) [Masafumi Takada] 33.33% Vampyr Do You Fancy Me [Olivier Derivière, Cello: Eric-Maria Couturier] 33.33% Persona 5 Strikers The AI and the Heart [Atsushi Kitajoh] 26.67% Umurangi Generation 6 26.67% Trails of Cold Steel III Brave Steel 26.67% Snipperclips Plus Toybox Tools D 20.00% Genshin Impact Rex Incognito 20.00% Lumnies Remastered WATER, FLOWER, & LIGHTS [Takayuki Nakamura] 6.67% Rain World Drastic FM Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 82 will be active until Wednesday, January 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 81 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 83 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 82 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 82 is open until Wednesday January 18th at 10:00PM Pacific

