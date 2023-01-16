Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 81

Group 79 Results!

Spoiler

50.00% beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS ECHIDNA [HuΣeR]
50.00% Tekken 7 Twilight Conflict – Round 1 (The day before the glass matrix 1st)
50.00% Rime The Song of the Sea
50.00% The Messenger: Picnic Panic Wingding (Outro)
50.00% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Wall Market – Chocobo Sam [Mitsuto Suzuki]
50.00% ICONOCLASTS Chile (Shard Wastelands)
50.00% Prey Everything Is Going To Be OK
43.75% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate The Tragic Prince
43.75% Persona 5 Royal Ideal and the Real -End Version
43.75% A Short Hike Beach Buds
43.75% Persona 5 Royal Prison Labor
37.50% Disco Elysium Instrument of Surrender [British Sea Power]
37.50% 7’sCarlet Yuzuki
37.50% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Wall Market – The Town That Never Sleeps [Mitsuto Suzuki]
31.25% Pyre Bound Together [Darren Korb, Ashley Barrett]
31.25% The Legend of Dark Witch 3: Wisdom and Lunacy White Out Champion (Arranged)
31.25% Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star ROMANZA
31.25% Trails of Cold Steel IV Constraint
25.00% Vampyr The Struggle
18.75% Genshin Impact Bustling Afternoon in Mondstadt
18.75% Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Ignorance is Strength
18.75% Trails of Cold Steel III Now, Thing to Do
12.50% La-Mulana 2 Negative Thought
12.50% La-Mulana 2 La-Mulana

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

35.29% Deltarune Chapter 1 Lantern
35.29% Shenmue III Shenhua- Sedge Flower
35.29% Collar x Malice Swerving Marble
35.29% OMORI See in Your Fantasy
35.29% Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tour Day Sunny
35.29% Snake Pass Cyn Derrs’ Realm (Fire World)
35.29% Katana ZERO Driving Force: Neon Fog
35.29% Spiritfarer What Will You Leave Behind [Max LL, Singer: Maude Plante-Husrauk]
35.29% Rime Elder Silence
35.29% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Dangertek
35.29% Steamworld Dig 2 Precipice
35.29% Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Big Wave Beach
35.29% The Pathless The Cold Has Cured All Generosity
35.29% World of Horror Seaside Combat
Projected Bubble: 42.11%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 81 will be active until Tuesday, January 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 80 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 82 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 81 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 81 is open until Tuesday January 17th at 10:00PM Pacific