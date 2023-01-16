Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 81

Group 79 Results!



Spoiler 50.00% beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS ECHIDNA [HuΣeR] 50.00% Tekken 7 Twilight Conflict – Round 1 (The day before the glass matrix 1st) 50.00% Rime The Song of the Sea 50.00% The Messenger: Picnic Panic Wingding (Outro) 50.00% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Wall Market – Chocobo Sam [Mitsuto Suzuki] 50.00% ICONOCLASTS Chile (Shard Wastelands) 50.00% Prey Everything Is Going To Be OK 43.75% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate The Tragic Prince 43.75% Persona 5 Royal Ideal and the Real -End Version 43.75% A Short Hike Beach Buds 43.75% Persona 5 Royal Prison Labor 37.50% Disco Elysium Instrument of Surrender [British Sea Power] 37.50% 7’sCarlet Yuzuki 37.50% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Wall Market – The Town That Never Sleeps [Mitsuto Suzuki] 31.25% Pyre Bound Together [Darren Korb, Ashley Barrett] 31.25% The Legend of Dark Witch 3: Wisdom and Lunacy White Out Champion (Arranged) 31.25% Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star ROMANZA 31.25% Trails of Cold Steel IV Constraint 25.00% Vampyr The Struggle 18.75% Genshin Impact Bustling Afternoon in Mondstadt 18.75% Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Ignorance is Strength 18.75% Trails of Cold Steel III Now, Thing to Do 12.50% La-Mulana 2 Negative Thought 12.50% La-Mulana 2 La-Mulana [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 35.29% Deltarune Chapter 1 Lantern 35.29% Shenmue III Shenhua- Sedge Flower 35.29% Collar x Malice Swerving Marble 35.29% OMORI See in Your Fantasy 35.29% Animal Crossing New Horizons Island Tour Day Sunny 35.29% Snake Pass Cyn Derrs’ Realm (Fire World) 35.29% Katana ZERO Driving Force: Neon Fog 35.29% Spiritfarer What Will You Leave Behind [Max LL, Singer: Maude Plante-Husrauk] 35.29% Rime Elder Silence 35.29% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Dangertek 35.29% Steamworld Dig 2 Precipice 35.29% Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Big Wave Beach 35.29% The Pathless The Cold Has Cured All Generosity 35.29% World of Horror Seaside Combat 31.25% Pyre Bound Together [Darren Korb, Ashley Barrett] 31.25% The Legend of Dark Witch 3: Wisdom and Lunacy White Out Champion (Arranged) 31.25% Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star ROMANZA 31.25% Trails of Cold Steel IV Constraint 25.00% Vampyr The Struggle 18.75% Genshin Impact Bustling Afternoon in Mondstadt 18.75% Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Ignorance is Strength 18.75% Trails of Cold Steel III Now, Thing to Do 12.50% La-Mulana 2 Negative Thought 12.50% La-Mulana 2 La-Mulana Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 81 will be active until Tuesday, January 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 80 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 82 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 81 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 81 is open until Tuesday January 17th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...