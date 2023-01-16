Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 81

Group 79 Results!
|50.00%
|beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS
|ECHIDNA [HuΣeR]
|50.00%
|Tekken 7
|Twilight Conflict – Round 1 (The day before the glass matrix 1st)
|50.00%
|Rime
|The Song of the Sea
|50.00%
|The Messenger: Picnic Panic
|Wingding (Outro)
|50.00%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Wall Market – Chocobo Sam [Mitsuto Suzuki]
|50.00%
|ICONOCLASTS
|Chile (Shard Wastelands)
|50.00%
|Prey
|Everything Is Going To Be OK
|43.75%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|The Tragic Prince
|43.75%
|Persona 5 Royal
|Ideal and the Real -End Version
|43.75%
|A Short Hike
|Beach Buds
|43.75%
|Persona 5 Royal
|Prison Labor
|37.50%
|Disco Elysium
|Instrument of Surrender [British Sea Power]
|37.50%
|7’sCarlet
|Yuzuki
|37.50%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Wall Market – The Town That Never Sleeps [Mitsuto Suzuki]
|31.25%
|Pyre
|Bound Together [Darren Korb, Ashley Barrett]
|31.25%
|The Legend of Dark Witch 3: Wisdom and Lunacy
|White Out Champion (Arranged)
|31.25%
|Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star
|ROMANZA
|31.25%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Constraint
|25.00%
|Vampyr
|The Struggle
|18.75%
|Genshin Impact
|Bustling Afternoon in Mondstadt
|18.75%
|Orwell: Ignorance is Strength
|Ignorance is Strength
|18.75%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Now, Thing to Do
|12.50%
|La-Mulana 2
|Negative Thought
|12.50%
|La-Mulana 2
|La-Mulana
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 81 will be active until Tuesday, January 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 80 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 82 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 81 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 81 is open until Tuesday January 17th at 10:00PM Pacific