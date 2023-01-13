Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 80

Group 78 Results!



Spoiler 64.29% Cuphead One Hell Of A Time 57.14% Grandia 2 HD Have Faith in Yourself 57.14% Hades The King and the Bull [Darren Korb] 57.14% Cuphead Dramatic Fanatic 50.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Bold Assailants 50.00% Hover: Revolt of Gamers NEVER 4EVER 50.00% Panzer Paladin Boss Fight 42.86% Sackboy: A Big Adventure Wild Safari 35.71% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Infinity’s End [Masashi Hamauzu] 35.71% Door Kickers: Action Squad To Happy Ends 35.71% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Beyond the Wall (Fringes Day Theme) 35.71% Picross S3 BGM 4 35.71% Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Satorl Marsh – Night 35.71% A Short Hike A Short Flight 28.57% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Garfont – Day 28.57% Hypnospace Outlaw Ready to Shave (The Chowder Man) [Hot Dad] 28.57% Zarvot 5th Dimensional Funk 28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Who Brings Shadow 21.43% OMORI Not-So-Empty-House 21.43% Ikenfell Between the Lines – Rook’s Theme (Instrumental) 21.43% Horizon: Zero Dawn A Wanderer’s Work 21.43% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood A Father’s Pride (Yanxia Day Theme) 14.29% Rain World Random Gods (Theme III) 7.14% Paddington Run Rollercoaster [Diego Zaldivar] [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 35.29% Ash of Gods: Redemption The Highlanders Waltz 35.29% Sonic Forces Sunset Heights 35.29% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Lands Untamed 35.29% Murder by Numbers Turning Tides 35.29% Style Savvy: Styling Star Flying Shiny Day (JP) [Keita Miyoshi; Singer: Nanase Hirokawa] 35.29% CrossCode Hack Your Way! 35.29% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Vampire Killer (Original) 35.29% The Messenger Find A Way (Dark Cave) 35.29% Genshin Impact Bard’s Adventure 35.29% Knights and Bikes Luxulyan Warriors 35.29% Wattam A Place to Rest Your Head 35.29% Genshin Impact Contemplation in Snow 35.29% Hypnospace Outlaw Millennium Anthem (2000 New Years Eve) [Jay Tholen] 35.29% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Ground Theme – Super Mario Bros. 2 28.57% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Garfont – Day 28.57% Hypnospace Outlaw Ready to Shave (The Chowder Man) [Hot Dad] 28.57% Zarvot 5th Dimensional Funk 28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Who Brings Shadow 21.43% OMORI Not-So-Empty-House 21.43% Ikenfell Between the Lines – Rook’s Theme (Instrumental) 21.43% Horizon: Zero Dawn A Wanderer’s Work 21.43% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood A Father’s Pride (Yanxia Day Theme) 14.29% Rain World Random Gods (Theme III) 7.14% Paddington Run Rollercoaster [Diego Zaldivar] Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 80 will be active until Monday, January 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 79 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 81 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 80 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 80 is open until Monday January 16th at 10:00PM Pacific

