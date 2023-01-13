Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 80

Group 78 Results!

Spoiler

64.29% Cuphead One Hell Of A Time
57.14% Grandia 2 HD Have Faith in Yourself
57.14% Hades The King and the Bull [Darren Korb]
57.14% Cuphead Dramatic Fanatic
50.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Bold Assailants
50.00% Hover: Revolt of Gamers NEVER 4EVER
50.00% Panzer Paladin Boss Fight
42.86% Sackboy: A Big Adventure Wild Safari
35.71% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Infinity’s End [Masashi Hamauzu]
35.71% Door Kickers: Action Squad To Happy Ends
35.71% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Beyond the Wall (Fringes Day Theme)
35.71% Picross S3 BGM 4
35.71% Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Satorl Marsh – Night
35.71% A Short Hike A Short Flight
28.57% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Garfont – Day
28.57% Hypnospace Outlaw Ready to Shave (The Chowder Man) [Hot Dad]
28.57% Zarvot 5th Dimensional Funk
28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Who Brings Shadow
21.43% OMORI Not-So-Empty-House
21.43% Ikenfell Between the Lines – Rook’s Theme (Instrumental)
21.43% Horizon: Zero Dawn A Wanderer’s Work
21.43% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood A Father’s Pride (Yanxia Day Theme)
14.29% Rain World Random Gods (Theme III)
7.14% Paddington Run Rollercoaster [Diego Zaldivar]

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

35.29% Ash of Gods: Redemption The Highlanders Waltz
35.29% Sonic Forces Sunset Heights
35.29% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Lands Untamed
35.29% Murder by Numbers Turning Tides
35.29% Style Savvy: Styling Star Flying Shiny Day (JP) [Keita Miyoshi; Singer: Nanase Hirokawa]
35.29% CrossCode Hack Your Way!
35.29% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Vampire Killer (Original)
35.29% The Messenger Find A Way (Dark Cave)
35.29% Genshin Impact Bard’s Adventure
35.29% Knights and Bikes Luxulyan Warriors
35.29% Wattam A Place to Rest Your Head
35.29% Genshin Impact Contemplation in Snow
35.29% Hypnospace Outlaw Millennium Anthem (2000 New Years Eve) [Jay Tholen]
35.29% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Ground Theme – Super Mario Bros. 2
28.57% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Garfont – Day
28.57% Hypnospace Outlaw Ready to Shave (The Chowder Man) [Hot Dad]
28.57% Zarvot 5th Dimensional Funk
28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Who Brings Shadow
21.43% OMORI Not-So-Empty-House
21.43% Ikenfell Between the Lines – Rook’s Theme (Instrumental)
21.43% Horizon: Zero Dawn A Wanderer’s Work
21.43% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood A Father’s Pride (Yanxia Day Theme)
14.29% Rain World Random Gods (Theme III)
7.14% Paddington Run Rollercoaster [Diego Zaldivar]

Projected Bubble: 42.11%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 80 will be active until Monday, January 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 79 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 81 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 80 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like5:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-80)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

[collapse]
(81-90)

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

[collapse]
(91-100)

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

Group 99

Group 100

[collapse]
(101-110)

Group 101

Group 102

Group 103

Group 104

Group 105

Group 106

Group 107

Group 108

Group 109

Group 110

[collapse]
(111-120)

Group 111

Group 112

Group 113

Group 114

Group 115

Group 116

Group 117

Group 118

Group 119

Group 120

[collapse]
(121-123)

Group 121

Group 122

Group 123

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 80 is open until Monday January 16th at 10:00PM Pacific