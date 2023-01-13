Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 80

Group 78 Results!
|64.29%
|Cuphead
|One Hell Of A Time
|57.14%
|Grandia 2 HD
|Have Faith in Yourself
|57.14%
|Hades
|The King and the Bull [Darren Korb]
|57.14%
|Cuphead
|Dramatic Fanatic
|50.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Bold Assailants
|50.00%
|Hover: Revolt of Gamers
|NEVER 4EVER
|50.00%
|Panzer Paladin
|Boss Fight
|42.86%
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Wild Safari
|35.71%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Infinity’s End [Masashi Hamauzu]
|35.71%
|Door Kickers: Action Squad
|To Happy Ends
|35.71%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Beyond the Wall (Fringes Day Theme)
|35.71%
|Picross S3
|BGM 4
|35.71%
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
|Satorl Marsh – Night
|35.71%
|A Short Hike
|A Short Flight
|28.57%
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 80 will be active until Monday, January 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 79 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 81 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 80 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Again, voting for group 80 is open until Monday January 16th at 10:00PM Pacific