The Weekly Shuffle Thread Has A MESSAGE For You!

World Party – Put The Message In The Box

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! Today the Weekly Shuffle Thread comes attached with a special message of great importance: Our word of the day is MESSAGE!

Take this message down, and share your favorite songs featuring the word “Message” in the title of them! But if you don’t have any message songs, don’t shoot the messenger! Instead, why don’t you share any playlist that you’ve been listening to this week on shuffle! Happy shuffling everyone, and I’ll see you all next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...