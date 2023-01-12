Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 79

Group 77 Results!
|52.94%
|Sonic Forces
|Boss (vs. Infinite)
|52.94%
|Afterparty
|Dead of the Isle
|47.06%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|L’Oscurità dell’Ignoto (Xemnas)
|41.18%
|Zarvot
|Mango Mochi
|41.18%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|You Are Stronger [Atsushi Kitajoh /w Lyn vocals]
|35.29%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Steel Barrier
|35.29%
|A Hat in Time
|Collapsing Time Rift
|29.41%
|OMORI
|Tussle Among Trees
|29.41%
|Streets of Rage 4
|Nora
|29.41%
|DEMON’S NIGHTMARE: AR EQ-KUA ER SETA
|PYRAMID_3 ＊ Blasphemic Place
|29.41%
|Animal Crossing New Horizons
|5AM / 5:00 Snowy
|23.53%
|A Normal Lost Phone
|Breath
|23.53%
|What the Golf?
|Soccer for Golf
|23.53%
|Tekken 7
|Soy Sauce for Geese – Round 1 (HOWARD ESTATE 1st)
|23.53%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra
|The Crown Tundra
|23.53%
|The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors
|Stage 1 – Office District (Noon) – Airport
|23.53%
|Umurangi Generation
|U Scoundrel
|17.65%
|Wandersong
|Out of Order
|17.65%
|DOOM Eternal
|The Only Thing They Fear Is You
|17.65%
|7’sCarlet
|Original Sweet -Theme for Fu-Rin-Cafe-
|17.65%
|Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions
|Come On, Again!
|11.76%
|Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage!
|BRING IT ON [Giga- Vivid BAD SQUAD Cover] SEPT 2020
|11.76%
|Wattam
|Starry Blue Sky
|11.76%
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|Fireball Beach Sprint/Backwoods Rally
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 79 will be active until Sunday, January 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 78 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 80 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 79 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 79 is open until Sunday January 15th at 10:00PM Pacific