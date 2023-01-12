Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 79

Group 77 Results!



Spoiler 52.94% Sonic Forces Boss (vs. Infinite) 52.94% Afterparty Dead of the Isle 47.06% Kingdom Hearts III L’Oscurità dell’Ignoto (Xemnas) 41.18% Zarvot Mango Mochi 41.18% Persona 5 Strikers You Are Stronger [Atsushi Kitajoh /w Lyn vocals] 35.29% Trails of Cold Steel IV Steel Barrier 35.29% A Hat in Time Collapsing Time Rift 29.41% OMORI Tussle Among Trees 29.41% Streets of Rage 4 Nora 29.41% DEMON’S NIGHTMARE: AR EQ-KUA ER SETA PYRAMID_3 ＊ Blasphemic Place 29.41% Animal Crossing New Horizons 5AM / 5:00 Snowy 23.53% A Normal Lost Phone Breath 23.53% What the Golf? Soccer for Golf 23.53% Tekken 7 Soy Sauce for Geese – Round 1 (HOWARD ESTATE 1st) 23.53% Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra The Crown Tundra 23.53% The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors Stage 1 – Office District (Noon) – Airport 23.53% Umurangi Generation U Scoundrel 17.65% Wandersong Out of Order 17.65% DOOM Eternal The Only Thing They Fear Is You 17.65% 7’sCarlet Original Sweet -Theme for Fu-Rin-Cafe- 17.65% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions Come On, Again! 11.76% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! BRING IT ON [Giga- Vivid BAD SQUAD Cover] SEPT 2020 11.76% Wattam Starry Blue Sky 11.76% Cars 3: Driven to Win Fireball Beach Sprint/Backwoods Rally [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 79 will be active until Sunday, January 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 78 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 80 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 79 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 79 is open until Sunday January 15th at 10:00PM Pacific

