Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 78

Group 76 Results!
|56.25%
|Streets of Rage 4
|Rising Up
|50.00%
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|Scareship Scroll-Docked (Airship)
|43.75%
|Crystal Crisis
|Quote Theme
|43.75%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Fonsa Myma – Night
|43.75%
|Eastshade
|Tavern Tales
|43.75%
|ICONOCLASTS
|Whiteout (vs Agent White)
|43.75%
|Splatoon 2
|Octoling Rendezvous [Turquoise October]
|37.50%
|The Messenger
|A Home Amongst the Clouds (Cloud Ruins)
|37.50%
|Baba Is You
|Box has Key
|37.50%
|Blaster Master Zero
|The Underground Adventure Begins
|37.50%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Sword of Biting Gale
|37.50%
|Dragon Quest XI
|Sea Breeze (from Dragon Quest V)
|37.50%
|Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
|Just Punishment
|31.25%
|Ray’s the Dead
|Downtown Rumble
|31.25%
|Crystar
|Thelema
|31.25%
|One Eyed Kutkh
|Climbing
|25.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
|Eryth Sea – Day
|25.00%
|Days Gone
|Days Gone
|25.00%
|Manifold Garden
|Tetrominos
|18.75%
|Animal Crossing New Horizons
|New Year’s Eve 11:50 PM / 23:50
|12.50%
|Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
|Gria Recollection
|12.50%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Cradle
|12.50%
|Death end re;Quest
|Death-end Syndrome
|6.25%
|Remothered: Tormented Fathers
|Ashes
Newly Eliminated1
|35.29%
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|Separated by the Storm
|35.29%
|Draugen
|A Voice in the Mist
|35.29%
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Tostarena Ruins
|35.29%
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|From The Shadows (Plains of Passage)
|35.29%
|Outer Wilds
|Main Title
|35.29%
|Streets of Rage 4
|On Fire
|35.29%
|Steamworld Dig 2
|Notation
|35.29%
|Old Man’s Journey
|The Last Step
|35.29%
|Cloudpunk
|A Million Different Faces
|35.29%
|Deltarune Chapter 1
|Chaos King
|35.29%
|Outer Wilds
|The Nomai
|35.29%
|Cloudpunk
|No Time for Questions
|35.29%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Uraya – Day
|31.25%
|Ray’s the Dead
|Downtown Rumble
|31.25%
|Crystar
|Thelema
|31.25%
|One Eyed Kutkh
|Climbing
|25.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
|Eryth Sea – Day
|25.00%
|Days Gone
|Days Gone
|25.00%
|Manifold Garden
|Tetrominos
|18.75%
|Animal Crossing New Horizons
|New Year’s Eve 11:50 PM / 23:50
|12.50%
|Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
|Gria Recollection
|12.50%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Cradle
|12.50%
|Death end re;Quest
|Death-end Syndrome
|6.25%
|Remothered: Tormented Fathers
|Ashes
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 78 will be active until Thursday, January 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 77 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 79 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 78 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Again, voting for group 78 is open until Thursday January 12th at 10:00PM Pacific