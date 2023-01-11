Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 78

Group 76 Results!



Spoiler 56.25% Streets of Rage 4 Rising Up 50.00% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Scareship Scroll-Docked (Airship) 43.75% Crystal Crisis Quote Theme 43.75% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Fonsa Myma – Night 43.75% Eastshade Tavern Tales 43.75% ICONOCLASTS Whiteout (vs Agent White) 43.75% Splatoon 2 Octoling Rendezvous [Turquoise October] 37.50% The Messenger A Home Amongst the Clouds (Cloud Ruins) 37.50% Baba Is You Box has Key 37.50% Blaster Master Zero The Underground Adventure Begins 37.50% Trails of Cold Steel III Sword of Biting Gale 37.50% Dragon Quest XI Sea Breeze (from Dragon Quest V) 37.50% Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Just Punishment 31.25% Ray’s the Dead Downtown Rumble 31.25% Crystar Thelema 31.25% One Eyed Kutkh Climbing 25.00% Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Eryth Sea – Day 25.00% Days Gone Days Gone 25.00% Manifold Garden Tetrominos 18.75% Animal Crossing New Horizons New Year’s Eve 11:50 PM / 23:50 12.50% Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Gria Recollection 12.50% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Cradle 12.50% Death end re;Quest Death-end Syndrome 6.25% Remothered: Tormented Fathers Ashes [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 35.29% Ori and the Will of the Wisps Separated by the Storm 35.29% Draugen A Voice in the Mist 35.29% Super Mario Odyssey Tostarena Ruins 35.29% Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment From The Shadows (Plains of Passage) 35.29% Outer Wilds Main Title 35.29% Streets of Rage 4 On Fire 35.29% Steamworld Dig 2 Notation 35.29% Old Man’s Journey The Last Step 35.29% Cloudpunk A Million Different Faces 35.29% Deltarune Chapter 1 Chaos King 35.29% Outer Wilds The Nomai 35.29% Cloudpunk No Time for Questions 35.29% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Uraya – Day 31.25% Ray’s the Dead Downtown Rumble 31.25% Crystar Thelema 31.25% One Eyed Kutkh Climbing 25.00% Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Eryth Sea – Day 25.00% Days Gone Days Gone 25.00% Manifold Garden Tetrominos 18.75% Animal Crossing New Horizons New Year’s Eve 11:50 PM / 23:50 12.50% Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Gria Recollection 12.50% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Cradle 12.50% Death end re;Quest Death-end Syndrome 6.25% Remothered: Tormented Fathers Ashes Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 78 will be active until Thursday, January 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 77 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 79 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 78 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 78 is open until Thursday January 12th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...