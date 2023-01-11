Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jan. 11

Here are today’s contestants:

Yogesh, a blogger, podcaster & freelance writer, was a scholastic quiz rival of “Jaime” Holzhauer;

Andrew, an academic administrator, worked on an outdoor drama; and

Connor, a copy editor, saw the start of development for the World Cup in Qatar. Connor is a two-day champ with winnings of $43,999.

Jeopardy!

THAT’S SO LAST CENTURY // THE MOVIE ATHLETE’S SPORT // ALL ABOUT MEXICO // WHAT IN THE WHIRLED… // HORSES ON WHEELS // SEARCH HIGH & LOW

DD1 – $800 – THAT’S SO LAST CENTURY – When this city hosted the 1984 Winter Olympics, it was still part of Yugoslavia (Yogesh added $4,000 to his score of $6,000.)

Scores at first break: Connor $1,600, Andrew $2,600, Yogesh $10,600.

Scores going into DJ: Connor $3,800, Andrew $3,800, Yogesh $12,400.

Double Jeopardy!

THE EX-STATE CAPITAL // HISTORICAL TV // DOWN YOUR ALLEY // SCIENCE WORDS // QUESTIONABLE BOOK TITLES // SCORE TO SETTLE

DD2 – $1,200 – QUESTIONABLE BOOK TITLES – Retelling nursery rhymes as if they were crimes, a humorous work asks “Who Pushed” him (Andrew added $5,800 to his total of $10,200 vs. $20,000 for Yogesh.)

DD3 – $1,200 – DOWN YOUR ALLEY – In the early 20th century, the sound of pianos being played gave this New York City area around Broadway its name (Yogesh added $4,000 to his score of $22,400 vs. $17,200 for Andrew.)

Yogesh lived up to the hype, as he had over $10K at the first break and was in command throughout. However, Andrew did offer solid competition and was in with a chance going into FJ at $20,800 vs. $30,800 for Yogesh and $1,800 for Connor.

Final Jeopardy!

POP STARS – In 2022 she became the first woman to have a Billboard Top 10 album in 5 decades starting with the 1980s

Everyone was correct on FJ. Yogesh added $10,801 to win with $41,601. Note that Andrew, who was within two-thirds of Yogesh’s score, wagered $0 in the hope that Yogesh would make a cover bet and miss.

Final scores: Connor $1,800, Andrew $20,800, Yogesh $41,601.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the venerable guide book for job hunters and career changers “What Color is Your Parachute?”, which you may recall a recent contestant humorously attributed to Dr. Seuss.

DD wagering strategy: Andrew’s best play on DD2 would have been to go all-in and take the lead against an obviously strong player such as Yogesh. On DD3, Yogesh made a small wager to protect his lead, but if he had bet just a bit more, he would have had enough of a lead in FJ to force Andrew to be correct with a non-zero wager to have a chance to win.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Sarajevo? DD2 – What is Humpty Dumpty? DD3 – What is Tin Pan Alley? FJ – Who is Madonna?

