Dating, Relationships, and Sex: High School/College (01/11/2023)

According to American pop culture, high school and college are the phases of your life that matters most when it comes to dating and romance and sexytimes. But leaving aside what Hollywood wants us to think, how was that time for you? Did you date, if so, how did it go? Or were you among those of us who felt too awkward to fumble our way through dating misadventures at that?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

