Time to see which numbers made it!

Quarter-Finals Results

Match 1: 15 (33) vs. 1 (13)

Match 2: 68 (37) vs. 96 (7)

Match 3: 62 (34) vs. 37 (12)

Match 4: 58 (28) vs. 59 (15)

Voting ends 13 January, 9 PM EDT

