Empty Nest Night Thread (01/11)

Happy New Year!

Over the holidays, I had NyQuil infused dreams. I was battling a head cold for about a week.

One night I dreamt about visiting the site and the topic of the OT was dedicated to the classic NBC comedy Empty Nest.

Dreams are weird. So tonight’s OT is about Empty Nest.

Life goes on and so do we…

Something to Discuss- Tell us about a recent dream you had and maybe we can decipher it.

Hope your 2023 has been off to a great start. If it hasn’t, let us know what we can do to make it better.

