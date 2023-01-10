Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 77

Group 75 Results!

Spoiler

64.29% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate We’re Robots (Dr. Wily Stage 2)
57.14% Tekken 7 APOCALYPSIS NOCTIS (Hammerhead 2nd)
57.14% Celeste Reflection (Center of the Earth Mix)
57.14% Sonic Mania Skyway Octane (Mirage Saloon Zone Act 1 ST Mix)
50.00% Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment Hitting Close To Home (Tower Of Fates Entrance)
50.00% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -(HISTIDINE)- [Yukinori Kikuchi]
50.00% VirtuaVerse My Lorraine 500 [MASTER BOOT RECORD]
50.00% Blaster Master Zero 2 Fates Forged Together
42.86% Moonlighter Energy Flux
42.86% Mega Man X Legacy Collection Lumine’s 2nd Theme
42.86% VirtuaVerse VirtuaVerse [MASTER BOOT RECORD}
42.86% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory Cyber Duel
35.71% Zarvot Pax Attack
35.71% AI: The Somnium Files 喝采 -kassAI-
35.71% A Hat in Time Scootin’ through Subcon Forest
35.71% Whispers of a Machine Norsund [Jacob Lincke]
35.71% Fire Emblem: Three Houses Main Theme (Japanese)
28.57% Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled Koala Carnival
28.57% Splatoon 2 Broken Coral [Ink Theory]
28.57% Touhou Luna Nights Shanghai Alice of Meiji 17 (Stage 1 Boss)
28.57% The Legend of Dark Witch 3: Wisdom and Lunacy Glide High Sanctuary
21.43% Splatoon 2 Seasick [Diss-Pair]
21.43% Trails of Cold Steel III Cheap Trap
14.29% Genshin Impact Surge of Prophecies

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

35.29% Disco Elysium Off We Go Into the Wild Pale Yonder [British Sea Power]
35.29% Snake Pass Bloh Wees’ Realm (Wind World)
35.29% Trails of Cold Steel IV Pleasure Smile
35.29% Persona 5 Royal Another Ideology
35.29% Parkitect Water Meet Land
35.29% Trails of Cold Steel IV Celestial Coalescence
35.29% Cars 3: Driven to Win Arizona’s Copper Canyon Speedway/Sundown Run
35.29% River City Girls Tidal Wave [Megan McDuffee]
35.29% Persona 5 Royal Mementos -Lower Layer
35.29% Sackboy: A Big Adventure Material Girl
35.29% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Main Theme of FINAL FANTASY VII
35.29% Sakura Wars (2019) Geki! Teikoku Kagekidan (New Chapter) [Kōhei Tanaka]
35.29% Octahedron Solitude
35.29% Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Lost Garden [Michiru Yamane]
35.00% Shakedown: Hawaii Last Man Standing
35.00% Dandara Dandara’s Purpose
35.00% Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Mechanical Rhythm
Projected Bubble: 42.11%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 77 will be active until Wednesday, January 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 76 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 78 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 77 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like5:

Again, voting for group 77 is open until Wednesday January 11th at 10:00PM Pacific