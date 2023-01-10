Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 77

Group 75 Results!
|64.29%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|We’re Robots (Dr. Wily Stage 2)
|57.14%
|Tekken 7
|APOCALYPSIS NOCTIS (Hammerhead 2nd)
|57.14%
|Celeste
|Reflection (Center of the Earth Mix)
|57.14%
|Sonic Mania
|Skyway Octane (Mirage Saloon Zone Act 1 ST Mix)
|50.00%
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|Hitting Close To Home (Tower Of Fates Entrance)
|50.00%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|-(HISTIDINE)- [Yukinori Kikuchi]
|50.00%
|VirtuaVerse
|My Lorraine 500 [MASTER BOOT RECORD]
|50.00%
|Blaster Master Zero 2
|Fates Forged Together
|42.86%
|Moonlighter
|Energy Flux
|42.86%
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Lumine’s 2nd Theme
|42.86%
|VirtuaVerse
|VirtuaVerse [MASTER BOOT RECORD}
|42.86%
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
|Cyber Duel
|35.71%
|Zarvot
|Pax Attack
|35.71%
|AI: The Somnium Files
|喝采 -kassAI-
|35.71%
|A Hat in Time
|Scootin’ through Subcon Forest
|35.71%
|Whispers of a Machine
|Norsund [Jacob Lincke]
|35.71%
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|Main Theme (Japanese)
|28.57%
|Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled
|Koala Carnival
|28.57%
|Splatoon 2
|Broken Coral [Ink Theory]
|28.57%
|Touhou Luna Nights
|Shanghai Alice of Meiji 17 (Stage 1 Boss)
|28.57%
|The Legend of Dark Witch 3: Wisdom and Lunacy
|Glide High Sanctuary
|21.43%
|Splatoon 2
|Seasick [Diss-Pair]
|21.43%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Cheap Trap
|14.29%
|Genshin Impact
|Surge of Prophecies
Newly Eliminated1
|35.29%
|Disco Elysium
|Off We Go Into the Wild Pale Yonder [British Sea Power]
|35.29%
|Snake Pass
|Bloh Wees’ Realm (Wind World)
|35.29%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Pleasure Smile
|35.29%
|Persona 5 Royal
|Another Ideology
|35.29%
|Parkitect
|Water Meet Land
|35.29%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Celestial Coalescence
|35.29%
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|Arizona’s Copper Canyon Speedway/Sundown Run
|35.29%
|River City Girls
|Tidal Wave [Megan McDuffee]
|35.29%
|Persona 5 Royal
|Mementos -Lower Layer
|35.29%
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Material Girl
|35.29%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Main Theme of FINAL FANTASY VII
|35.29%
|Sakura Wars (2019)
|Geki! Teikoku Kagekidan (New Chapter) [Kōhei Tanaka]
|35.29%
|Octahedron
|Solitude
|35.29%
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|Lost Garden [Michiru Yamane]
|35.00%
|Shakedown: Hawaii
|Last Man Standing
|35.00%
|Dandara
|Dandara’s Purpose
|35.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
|Mechanical Rhythm
|28.57%
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 77 will be active until Wednesday, January 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 76 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 78 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 77 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 77 is open until Wednesday January 11th at 10:00PM Pacific