Director Profile: Billy Wilder

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Billy Wilder.

Highly recommended:

Recommended: Double Indemnity (top 100), Sunset Boulevard (top 100), Ace in the Hole, Sabrina, The Seven Year Itch, Witness for the Prosecution, Some Like It Hot (top 100), The Apartment (top 100), The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes

Recommended: Five Graves to Cairo, The Lost Weekend, A Foreign Affair, Stalag 17, The Spirit of St. Louis, One, Two, Three, Irma la Douce, Kiss Me, Stupid, The Fortune Cookie, Avanti!

Worth a look: Love in the Afternoon

Next week’s director is… nobody. Next Tuesday, the Avocado Sight & Sound returns! Get your top 10 lists ready.

