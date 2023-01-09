Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 76

Group 74 Results!
|58.82%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Love te Wonderland
|52.94%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Deku Village
|52.94%
|Minit
|Minit’s Awakening
|52.94%
|Slipstream
|Slipaway
|47.06%
|NieR:Automata
|Weight of the World (Japanese Version) [Keiichi Okabe, Vocals: Marina Kawano]
|47.06%
|Unravel Two
|Through Fire For You
|41.18%
|CrossCode
|Gaia’s Garden
|35.29%
|Sakura Wars (2019)
|Geki! Teikoku Kagekidan (New Chapter) [Kōhei Tanaka]
|35.29%
|Octahedron
|Solitude
|35.29%
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|Lost Garden [Michiru Yamane]
|29.41%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra
|Battle! (Galarian Legendary Birds)
|29.41%
|Necrobarista
|Almost Time
|29.41%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|A Long Fall
|23.53%
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Dr. Neo Cortex (Cortex Strikes Back)
|23.53%
|Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage!
|Miracle Paint [OSTER Project- Wonderlands x Showtime Cover] OCT 2020
|17.65%
|>OBSERVER_
|I Am What They Fear
|17.65%
|If Found…
|Sián Abhaile
|17.65%
|Dandara
|The Relentless Choir
|17.65%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Title Theme – Wii Sports
|17.65%
|YIIK: A Postmodern RPG
|Pretense Battle
|17.65%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Amatsu Kaze
|11.76%
|Remothered: Broken Porcelain
|Porcelain
|11.76%
|GNOSIA
|ASTER [Q flavor]
|5.88%
|Songbringer
|A Planet Named
Newly Eliminated1
|35.00%
|Yes, Your Grace
|Music!
|35.00%
|Genshin Impact
|Call it a Day in Liyue
|35.00%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Nachtflügel
|35.00%
|Creaks
|Extending
|35.00%
|Crystar
|The End
|35.00%
|Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
|Sea Winds and Travelers
|35.00%
|Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk
|Vermelho
|35.00%
|Tangledeep
|Mysteries of Time
|35.00%
|Warframe [Fortuna]
|We All Lift Together [Keith Power]
|35.00%
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 76 will be active until Tuesday, January 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 75 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 77 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 76 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 76 is open until Tuesday January 10th at 10:00PM Pacific