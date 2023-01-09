Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 76

Group 74 Results!



Spoiler 58.82% Persona 5 Strikers Love te Wonderland 52.94% Cadence of Hyrule Deku Village 52.94% Minit Minit’s Awakening 52.94% Slipstream Slipaway 47.06% NieR:Automata Weight of the World (Japanese Version) [Keiichi Okabe, Vocals: Marina Kawano] 47.06% Unravel Two Through Fire For You 41.18% CrossCode Gaia’s Garden 35.29% Sakura Wars (2019) Geki! Teikoku Kagekidan (New Chapter) [Kōhei Tanaka] 35.29% Octahedron Solitude 35.29% Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Lost Garden [Michiru Yamane] 29.41% Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra Battle! (Galarian Legendary Birds) 29.41% Necrobarista Almost Time 29.41% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers A Long Fall 23.53% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Dr. Neo Cortex (Cortex Strikes Back) 23.53% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Miracle Paint [OSTER Project- Wonderlands x Showtime Cover] OCT 2020 17.65% >OBSERVER_ I Am What They Fear 17.65% If Found… Sián Abhaile 17.65% Dandara The Relentless Choir 17.65% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Title Theme – Wii Sports 17.65% YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Pretense Battle 17.65% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Amatsu Kaze 11.76% Remothered: Broken Porcelain Porcelain 11.76% GNOSIA ASTER [Q flavor] 5.88% Songbringer A Planet Named [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 35.00% Yes, Your Grace Music! 35.00% Genshin Impact Call it a Day in Liyue 35.00% Kingdom Hearts III Nachtflügel 35.00% Creaks Extending 35.00% Crystar The End 35.00% Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Sea Winds and Travelers 35.00% Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk Vermelho 35.00% Tangledeep Mysteries of Time 35.00% Warframe [Fortuna] We All Lift Together [Keith Power] 35.00% So Let Us Melt So Let Us Melt 29.41% Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra Battle! (Galarian Legendary Birds) 29.41% Necrobarista Almost Time 29.41% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers A Long Fall 23.53% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Dr. Neo Cortex (Cortex Strikes Back) 23.53% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Miracle Paint [OSTER Project- Wonderlands x Showtime Cover] OCT 2020 17.65% >OBSERVER_ I Am What They Fear 17.65% If Found… Sián Abhaile 17.65% Dandara The Relentless Choir 17.65% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Title Theme – Wii Sports 17.65% YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Pretense Battle 17.65% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Amatsu Kaze 11.76% Remothered: Broken Porcelain Porcelain 11.76% GNOSIA ASTER [Q flavor] 5.88% Songbringer A Planet Named Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 76 will be active until Tuesday, January 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 75 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 77 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 76 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 76 is open until Tuesday January 10th at 10:00PM Pacific

