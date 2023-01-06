Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 75

Group 73 Results!
|47.06%
|Deltarune Chapter 1
|Don’t Forget
|47.06%
|Touhou Luna Nights
|A Dream More Scarlet than Red (Extra Stage)
|47.06%
|A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro
|Rush Hour
|41.18%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Towards a Dream [Japanese Version- Atsushi Kitajoh /w Lyn vocals]
|41.18%
|Sonic Forces
|Fading World – Imperial Tower
|41.18%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Enter Birdo
|41.18%
|Persona 5 Royal
|I Believe
|35.29%
|Parkitect
|Water Meet Land
|35.29%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Celestial Coalescence
|35.29%
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|Arizona’s Copper Canyon Speedway/Sundown Run
|35.29%
|River City Girls
|Tidal Wave [Megan McDuffee]
|35.29%
|Persona 5 Royal
|Mementos -Lower Layer
|35.29%
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Material Girl
|35.29%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Main Theme of FINAL FANTASY VII
|29.41%
|Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
|The Supreme (Thouzer Fight)
|29.41%
|Blazing Chrome
|Snow Base
|23.53%
|River City Girls
|Boss Noize [Megan McDuffee]
|23.53%
|Dragon Quest XI
|Bustling Town
|17.65%
|Outer Wilds
|22 Minutes
|17.65%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|In a Clear Sky
|17.65%
|AI: The Somnium Files
|PSYNCIN’ IN THE SWaiN 2 [Keisuke Ito]
|17.65%
|Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions
|Popple & Rookie Battle!
|17.65%
|Final Fantasy Record Keeper
|A Contest of Aeons (FFX V2) [Arr. Yoshinori Nakamura, Vocals: Yusuke Higa, Taeko Sone]
|17.65%
|Stela
|The Wait
Newly Eliminated1
|35.00%
|Lost Ember
|Your Light
|35.00%
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|Tear It Down
|35.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Step Ahead
|35.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Ashita e no Kiseki -Instrumental Ver.-
|35.00%
|CrossCode
|Shizuka
|35.00%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic – Jedi Under Siege
|Ossus, the Victim
|35.00%
|The Devil Game
|CHAMPION RITUAL
|35.00%
|The Journey Down: Chapter Three
|Plight of the Resistance
|35.00%
|So Let Us Melt
|The Growing of the World
|33.33%
|Unravel Two
|No Words Needed
|33.33%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Demiurge II: Negai
|33.33%
|Shinsekai: Into the Depths
|Coral Reef Mesopelagic
|33.33%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|Ballonlea
|33.33%
|Last Day of June
|Together, Forever Again
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 75 will be active until Monday, January 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 74 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 76 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 75 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 75 is open until Monday January 9th at 10:00PM Pacific