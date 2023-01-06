Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 75

Group 73 Results!



Spoiler 47.06% Deltarune Chapter 1 Don’t Forget 47.06% Touhou Luna Nights A Dream More Scarlet than Red (Extra Stage) 47.06% A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro Rush Hour 41.18% Persona 5 Strikers Towards a Dream [Japanese Version- Atsushi Kitajoh /w Lyn vocals] 41.18% Sonic Forces Fading World – Imperial Tower 41.18% Paper Mario: The Origami King Enter Birdo 41.18% Persona 5 Royal I Believe 35.29% Parkitect Water Meet Land 35.29% Trails of Cold Steel IV Celestial Coalescence 35.29% Cars 3: Driven to Win Arizona’s Copper Canyon Speedway/Sundown Run 35.29% River City Girls Tidal Wave [Megan McDuffee] 35.29% Persona 5 Royal Mementos -Lower Layer 35.29% Sackboy: A Big Adventure Material Girl 35.29% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Main Theme of FINAL FANTASY VII 29.41% Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise The Supreme (Thouzer Fight) 29.41% Blazing Chrome Snow Base 23.53% River City Girls Boss Noize [Megan McDuffee] 23.53% Dragon Quest XI Bustling Town 17.65% Outer Wilds 22 Minutes 17.65% Trails of Cold Steel IV In a Clear Sky 17.65% AI: The Somnium Files PSYNCIN’ IN THE SWaiN 2 [Keisuke Ito] 17.65% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions Popple & Rookie Battle! 17.65% Final Fantasy Record Keeper A Contest of Aeons (FFX V2) [Arr. Yoshinori Nakamura, Vocals: Yusuke Higa, Taeko Sone] 17.65% Stela The Wait [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 35.00% Lost Ember Your Light 35.00% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Tear It Down 35.00% Trails of Cold Steel III Step Ahead 35.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Ashita e no Kiseki -Instrumental Ver.- 35.00% CrossCode Shizuka 35.00% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Jedi Under Siege Ossus, the Victim 35.00% The Devil Game CHAMPION RITUAL 35.00% The Journey Down: Chapter Three Plight of the Resistance 35.00% So Let Us Melt The Growing of the World 33.33% Unravel Two No Words Needed 33.33% Persona 5 Strikers Demiurge II: Negai 33.33% Shinsekai: Into the Depths Coral Reef Mesopelagic 33.33% Pokémon Sword and Shield Ballonlea 33.33% Last Day of June Together, Forever Again 29.41% Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise The Supreme (Thouzer Fight) 29.41% Blazing Chrome Snow Base 23.53% River City Girls Boss Noize [Megan McDuffee] 23.53% Dragon Quest XI Bustling Town 17.65% Outer Wilds 22 Minutes 17.65% Trails of Cold Steel IV In a Clear Sky 17.65% AI: The Somnium Files PSYNCIN’ IN THE SWaiN 2 [Keisuke Ito] 17.65% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions Popple & Rookie Battle! 17.65% Final Fantasy Record Keeper A Contest of Aeons (FFX V2) [Arr. Yoshinori Nakamura, Vocals: Yusuke Higa, Taeko Sone] 17.65% Stela The Wait Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 75 will be active until Monday, January 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 74 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 76 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 75 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 75 is open until Monday January 9th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...