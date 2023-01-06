Job Rants Thread – 1/6/2023 – And Here We Are

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Well, it’s now a week into 2023 and, so far, I’m unimpressed. How’s about you? What does the new year mean for all of you on a personal or professional level? For me, I guess it would be, er, motivation to be at a professional level again. Or, failing that, to at least get back to the gym or learn a skill.

Whatever the case my be, I wish you all the best of luck, going forward. In the meantime, the floor is open,the table is set, and they’re mixing the weird, fluorescent drinks. Have at it.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: You’re not allowed to flake on your Resolutions for at least two more weeks. I know, it sucks; but those are the rules.

