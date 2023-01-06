Friday New Music 1/6

Hey everybody. I didn’t see this get posted today so I figured I’d get it out. If Apples does put one out then feel free to remove this post, don’t want to step on anyone’s toes. Anyway, there’s not a lot coming out, but there’s a new Iggy Pop, so that’s cool I guess. What’s striking your fancy today?

List from Consequence of Sound:

— Anti-Flag – Lies They Tell Our Children

— Doom Flower – Limestone Ritual

— French Montana and DJ Drama – Coke Boys 6

— Iggy Pop – Every Loser

— Kathleen – Live From Highland Park EP

— Pleasure – Joyous (Vinyl Reissue)

— Young Boy Never Broke Again – I Rest My Case

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...