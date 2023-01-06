Music

Friday New Music 1/6

Hey everybody. I didn’t see this get posted today so I figured I’d get it out. If Apples does put one out then feel free to remove this post, don’t want to step on anyone’s toes. Anyway, there’s not a lot coming out, but there’s a new Iggy Pop, so that’s cool I guess. What’s striking your fancy today?

List from Consequence of Sound:

Anti-FlagLies They Tell Our Children

Doom FlowerLimestone Ritual

French Montana and DJ DramaCoke Boys 6

Iggy PopEvery Loser

KathleenLive From Highland Park EP

PleasureJoyous (Vinyl Reissue)

Young Boy Never Broke AgainI Rest My Case