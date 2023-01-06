The Weekly Shuffle Thread Predicts a RIOT!

Hugh Masekela – Riot

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! Today happens to be January 6th, a day which used to be notable only for being when we all give up on our New Years Resolutions. Thanks to a bunch of morons in Washington two years ago, however, the day now lives in a special kind of Internet-fried infamy that’s only possible to achieve in modern America. What does this have to do with the shuffle? Well, it’s because today we’re throwing a RIOT of our own… in song form, of course!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Riot” in the title of them! But if you’re more of a peaceful soul, don’t flee from the wreckage just yet! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

Snow Patrol – Riot, Please

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...