Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 74

Group 72 Results!
|57.14%
|198X
|Kill Screen: Motherboard
|57.14%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Alba Cavanich – Night
|50.00%
|Kirby Star Allies
|Zan Partizanne Battle
|50.00%
|Celeste
|Quiet and Falling
|50.00%
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Opening Theme
|50.00%
|Gris
|Unagi
|42.86%
|7 Billion Humans
|Lady Sky
|42.86%
|Genshin Impact
|Liyue [Yu-Peng Chen]
|42.86%
|Everything
|We’re Here
|35.71%
|Zarvot
|Origami
|35.71%
|La-Mulana 2
|Valhalla Party
|35.71%
|MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL.
|Benevolent Reef
|35.71%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Stillness of Night
|28.57%
|Risk of Rain 2
|Köppen As Fuck
|28.57%
|Reverie
|The Final Fisherman
|28.57%
|Days Gone
|We’ve All Done Things
|28.57%
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|Team, It’s Getting Serious!
|21.43%
|CrossCode
|Fierce Battle
|21.43%
|Death end re;Quest 2
|D.e.r.Q.2
|21.43%
|Destiny 2: Beyond Light
|Beyond Light
|21.43%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Shadow of the Lowlands (Theosoir – Night)
|21.43%
|Kirby Star Allies
|Title Screen
|14.29%
|La-Mulana 2
|Against Ceremony
|7.14%
|Remothered: Tormented Fathers
|Tormented Fathers
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 74 will be active until Sunday, January 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 73 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 75 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 74 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 74 is open until Sunday January 8th at 10:00PM Pacific