Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 74

Group 72 Results!



Spoiler 57.14% 198X Kill Screen: Motherboard 57.14% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Alba Cavanich – Night 50.00% Kirby Star Allies Zan Partizanne Battle 50.00% Celeste Quiet and Falling 50.00% Mega Man X Legacy Collection Opening Theme 50.00% Gris Unagi 42.86% 7 Billion Humans Lady Sky 42.86% Genshin Impact Liyue [Yu-Peng Chen] 42.86% Everything We’re Here 35.71% Zarvot Origami 35.71% La-Mulana 2 Valhalla Party 35.71% MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL. Benevolent Reef 35.71% Trails of Cold Steel III Stillness of Night 28.57% Risk of Rain 2 Köppen As Fuck 28.57% Reverie The Final Fisherman 28.57% Days Gone We’ve All Done Things 28.57% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Team, It’s Getting Serious! 21.43% CrossCode Fierce Battle 21.43% Death end re;Quest 2 D.e.r.Q.2 21.43% Destiny 2: Beyond Light Beyond Light 21.43% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Shadow of the Lowlands (Theosoir – Night) 21.43% Kirby Star Allies Title Screen 14.29% La-Mulana 2 Against Ceremony 7.14% Remothered: Tormented Fathers Tormented Fathers [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 33.33% Paper Mario: The Origami King The Western Ends 33.33% The Gardens Between The Storm 33.33% A3! oneXone [R・O・N; Singers: Autumn Troupe] 33.33% Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Thronebreaker (Main Theme) 33.33% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Bringer of Chaos 33.33% Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee! Poké Ball Plus 33.33% Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem Aftermath 33.33% Fire Emblem: Three Houses God Shattering Star (Rain) 33.33% Door Kickers: Action Squad Day to Night 33.33% Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Lying in Wait 33.33% Phoenotopia: Awakening Resolute (Credits) 33.33% Kingdom Hearts III Tension Rising (Angelic Amber) 33.33% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Aerith’s Theme 28.57% Risk of Rain 2 Köppen As Fuck 28.57% Reverie The Final Fisherman 28.57% Days Gone We’ve All Done Things 28.57% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Team, It’s Getting Serious! 21.43% CrossCode Fierce Battle 21.43% Death end re;Quest 2 D.e.r.Q.2 21.43% Destiny 2: Beyond Light Beyond Light 21.43% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Shadow of the Lowlands (Theosoir – Night) 21.43% Kirby Star Allies Title Screen 14.29% La-Mulana 2 Against Ceremony 7.14% Remothered: Tormented Fathers Tormented Fathers Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 74 will be active until Sunday, January 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 73 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 75 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 74 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 74 is open until Sunday January 8th at 10:00PM Pacific

