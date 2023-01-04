Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 73

Group 71 Results!

Spoiler

71.43% Crawl Fugue
71.43% Arcalast Into the Abyss~ Battle of Arca [Yuzo Koshiro]
64.29% VirtuaVerse Dangerous Corp. [MASTER BOOT RECORD]
57.14% Yakuza: Like a Dragon Receive and Turn You [The Hyperactive]
50.00% Mad Rat Dead Outside
50.00% DJMax Respect Glory day (Extended Ver.)
50.00% Cytus II Deadly Slot Machine
42.86% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Siren’s Song
35.71% Style Savvy: Styling Star Brooke Bridge’s Theme
35.71% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Quasey Quay
35.71% Judgment Welcome to VR World
35.71% Quarantine Circular Triage
35.71% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE The Valkyrie [Keiki Kobayashi]
28.57% Wandersong Blown Away!
28.57% Chuchel CHVCHLS
28.57% The Red Strings Club Corporate Lawyer
28.57% Spiritfarer Choo Choo!
28.57% Horizon: Zero Dawn A Resplendant Soil
21.43% Fe Trädet
21.43% Manifold Garden Petrichor
21.43% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Torn from the Heavens/The Dark Colossus Destroys All (Medley)
21.43% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Mutual Telepathy
14.29% The Sexy Brutale One Look (For Eleanor) [Matt Bonham, Tim Cotterell, Vocals: Eva Katharina Rustige]
14.29% Night in the Woods Cycles

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

33.33% Octahedron Spirit
33.33% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Magic Spear I
33.33% Disco Elysium Whirling-In-Rags (8 AM) [British Sea Power]
33.33% Neo Cab Point Introspect
33.33% The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Ending Staff Roll
33.33% Tekken 7 Tekken 7 OST: Mishima Building – Final Round (Metallic Experience 2nd)
33.33% Shovel Knight: King of Cards Coup D’etat
33.33% Splatoon 2 Frantic Aspic [ω-3]
33.33% Tetris Effect Chains
33.33% Earthling Priorities Meanies of Production
33.33% ZeroRanger Bossay, exclamation
33.33% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Rainbow on Wheels
33.33% Paper Mario: The Origami King Snif City Royal Hotel
Projected Bubble: 41.18%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 73 will be active until Thursday, January 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 72 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 74 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 73 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 73 is open until Thursday January 5th at 10:00PM Pacific