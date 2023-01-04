Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 73

Group 71 Results!



Spoiler 71.43% Crawl Fugue 71.43% Arcalast Into the Abyss~ Battle of Arca [Yuzo Koshiro] 64.29% VirtuaVerse Dangerous Corp. [MASTER BOOT RECORD] 57.14% Yakuza: Like a Dragon Receive and Turn You [The Hyperactive] 50.00% Mad Rat Dead Outside 50.00% DJMax Respect Glory day (Extended Ver.) 50.00% Cytus II Deadly Slot Machine 42.86% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Siren’s Song 35.71% Style Savvy: Styling Star Brooke Bridge’s Theme 35.71% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Quasey Quay 35.71% Judgment Welcome to VR World 35.71% Quarantine Circular Triage 35.71% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE The Valkyrie [Keiki Kobayashi] 28.57% Wandersong Blown Away! 28.57% Chuchel CHVCHLS 28.57% The Red Strings Club Corporate Lawyer 28.57% Spiritfarer Choo Choo! 28.57% Horizon: Zero Dawn A Resplendant Soil 21.43% Fe Trädet 21.43% Manifold Garden Petrichor 21.43% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Torn from the Heavens/The Dark Colossus Destroys All (Medley) 21.43% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Mutual Telepathy 14.29% The Sexy Brutale One Look (For Eleanor) [Matt Bonham, Tim Cotterell, Vocals: Eva Katharina Rustige] 14.29% Night in the Woods Cycles [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 33.33% Octahedron Spirit 33.33% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Magic Spear I 33.33% Disco Elysium Whirling-In-Rags (8 AM) [British Sea Power] 33.33% Neo Cab Point Introspect 33.33% The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Ending Staff Roll 33.33% Tekken 7 Tekken 7 OST: Mishima Building – Final Round (Metallic Experience 2nd) 33.33% Shovel Knight: King of Cards Coup D’etat 33.33% Splatoon 2 Frantic Aspic [ω-3] 33.33% Tetris Effect Chains 33.33% Earthling Priorities Meanies of Production 33.33% ZeroRanger Bossay, exclamation 33.33% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Rainbow on Wheels 33.33% Paper Mario: The Origami King Snif City Royal Hotel 28.57% Wandersong Blown Away! 28.57% Chuchel CHVCHLS 28.57% The Red Strings Club Corporate Lawyer 28.57% Spiritfarer Choo Choo! 28.57% Horizon: Zero Dawn A Resplendant Soil 21.43% Fe Trädet 21.43% Manifold Garden Petrichor 21.43% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Torn from the Heavens/The Dark Colossus Destroys All (Medley) 21.43% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Mutual Telepathy 14.29% The Sexy Brutale One Look (For Eleanor) [Matt Bonham, Tim Cotterell, Vocals: Eva Katharina Rustige] 14.29% Night in the Woods Cycles Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 73 will be active until Thursday, January 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 72 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 74 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 73 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 73 is open until Thursday January 5th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...