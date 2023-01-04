Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 73

Group 71 Results!
|71.43%
|Crawl
|Fugue
|71.43%
|Arcalast
|Into the Abyss~ Battle of Arca [Yuzo Koshiro]
|64.29%
|VirtuaVerse
|Dangerous Corp. [MASTER BOOT RECORD]
|57.14%
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Receive and Turn You [The Hyperactive]
|50.00%
|Mad Rat Dead
|Outside
|50.00%
|DJMax Respect
|Glory day (Extended Ver.)
|50.00%
|Cytus II
|Deadly Slot Machine
|42.86%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|Siren’s Song
|35.71%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|Brooke Bridge’s Theme
|35.71%
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|Quasey Quay
|35.71%
|Judgment
|Welcome to VR World
|35.71%
|Quarantine Circular
|Triage
|35.71%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|The Valkyrie [Keiki Kobayashi]
|28.57%
|Wandersong
|Blown Away!
|28.57%
|Chuchel
|CHVCHLS
|28.57%
|The Red Strings Club
|Corporate Lawyer
|28.57%
|Spiritfarer
|Choo Choo!
|28.57%
|Horizon: Zero Dawn
|A Resplendant Soil
|21.43%
|Fe
|Trädet
|21.43%
|Manifold Garden
|Petrichor
|21.43%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Torn from the Heavens/The Dark Colossus Destroys All (Medley)
|21.43%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Mutual Telepathy
|14.29%
|The Sexy Brutale
|One Look (For Eleanor) [Matt Bonham, Tim Cotterell, Vocals: Eva Katharina Rustige]
|14.29%
|Night in the Woods
|Cycles
Newly Eliminated1
|33.33%
|Octahedron
|Spirit
|33.33%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|Magic Spear I
|33.33%
|Disco Elysium
|Whirling-In-Rags (8 AM) [British Sea Power]
|33.33%
|Neo Cab
|Point Introspect
|33.33%
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)
|Ending Staff Roll
|33.33%
|Tekken 7
|Tekken 7 OST: Mishima Building – Final Round (Metallic Experience 2nd)
|33.33%
|Shovel Knight: King of Cards
|Coup D’etat
|33.33%
|Splatoon 2
|Frantic Aspic [ω-3]
|33.33%
|Tetris Effect
|Chains
|33.33%
|Earthling Priorities
|Meanies of Production
|33.33%
|ZeroRanger
|Bossay, exclamation
|33.33%
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|Rainbow on Wheels
|33.33%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Snif City Royal Hotel
|28.57%
|Wandersong
|Blown Away!
|28.57%
|Chuchel
|CHVCHLS
|28.57%
|The Red Strings Club
|Corporate Lawyer
|28.57%
|Spiritfarer
|Choo Choo!
|28.57%
|Horizon: Zero Dawn
|A Resplendant Soil
|21.43%
|Fe
|Trädet
|21.43%
|Manifold Garden
|Petrichor
|21.43%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Torn from the Heavens/The Dark Colossus Destroys All (Medley)
|21.43%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Mutual Telepathy
|14.29%
|The Sexy Brutale
|One Look (For Eleanor) [Matt Bonham, Tim Cotterell, Vocals: Eva Katharina Rustige]
|14.29%
|Night in the Woods
|Cycles
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 73 will be active until Thursday, January 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 72 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 74 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 73 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Again, voting for group 73 is open until Thursday January 5th at 10:00PM Pacific