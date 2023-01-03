Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 72

Group 70 Results!
|62.50%
|Cuphead
|Murine Corps
|56.25%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Brilliant Escape
|50.00%
|Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
|Pure Grudge (Jagi Fight)
|43.75%
|DOOM Eternal
|BFG Division 2020
|43.75%
|Unravel Two
|Let it All Out
|43.75%
|A Hat in Time
|Her Spaceship
|43.75%
|If Found…
|Where Are You?!
|37.50%
|Monument Valley 2
|Power of Two
|37.50%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Mighty Urge
|31.25%
|The Alliance Alive
|Ignition
|31.25%
|Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
|Tokyo Daylight- Ryota Kozuka Remix [Shoji Meguro]
|31.25%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Cafe
|31.25%
|Sonic Mania
|Blue Spheres (Bonus Stage)
|31.25%
|Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
|The Bloody Mistress
|25.00%
|Sunless Skies
|Uncertain Embrace
|18.75%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Gobi’s Valley
|18.75%
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Main Theme
|18.75%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Lost Woods (Combat)
|18.75%
|A3!
|Ichi Ni Sankaku [Kenta Sakurai; Singer: Daisuke Hirose]
|18.75%
|Rain World
|Urban Jungle
|12.50%
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|Go No Further!
|12.50%
|Eliza
|Nora’s Track
|12.50%
|God of War (2018)
|Deliverance
|12.50%
|OMORI
|Flouring With You
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 72 will be active until Wednesday, January 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 71 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 73 will start next Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 72 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 72 is open until Wednesday January 4th at 10:00PM Pacific