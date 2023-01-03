Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 72

Group 70 Results!



Spoiler 62.50% Cuphead Murine Corps 56.25% Trails of Cold Steel III Brilliant Escape 50.00% Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Pure Grudge (Jagi Fight) 43.75% DOOM Eternal BFG Division 2020 43.75% Unravel Two Let it All Out 43.75% A Hat in Time Her Spaceship 43.75% If Found… Where Are You?! 37.50% Monument Valley 2 Power of Two 37.50% Trails of Cold Steel IV Mighty Urge 31.25% The Alliance Alive Ignition 31.25% Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight Tokyo Daylight- Ryota Kozuka Remix [Shoji Meguro] 31.25% Paper Mario: The Origami King Cafe 31.25% Sonic Mania Blue Spheres (Bonus Stage) 31.25% Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales The Bloody Mistress 25.00% Sunless Skies Uncertain Embrace 18.75% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gobi’s Valley 18.75% Assassin’s Creed Origins Main Theme 18.75% Cadence of Hyrule Lost Woods (Combat) 18.75% A3! Ichi Ni Sankaku [Kenta Sakurai; Singer: Daisuke Hirose] 18.75% Rain World Urban Jungle 12.50% Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment Go No Further! 12.50% Eliza Nora’s Track 12.50% God of War (2018) Deliverance 12.50% OMORI Flouring With You [collapse]

Spoiler 33.33% Astro Bot Rescue Mission Tite Mites (Crystal Cave) 33.33% The Red Strings Club Social Engineering [fingerspit/Paula Ruiz] 33.33% Ori and the Will of the Wisps Remaining in Darkness 33.33% Parkitect Forever Fields 33.33% ZeroRanger It May Be Greenish 33.33% Trails of Cold Steel IV With Our Own Hands!! 33.33% Kingdom Hearts III The 13th Dilemma (Xigbar) 33.33% Hypnospace Outlaw Icy Girl (Fre3zer) [Jay Tholen] 33.33% Paradise Killer The Lemegeton Bop 31.25% The Alliance Alive Ignition 31.25% Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight Tokyo Daylight- Ryota Kozuka Remix [Shoji Meguro] 31.25% Paper Mario: The Origami King Cafe 31.25% Sonic Mania Blue Spheres (Bonus Stage) 31.25% Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales The Bloody Mistress 25.00% Sunless Skies Uncertain Embrace 18.75% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gobi’s Valley 18.75% Assassin’s Creed Origins Main Theme 18.75% Cadence of Hyrule Lost Woods (Combat) 18.75% A3! Ichi Ni Sankaku [Kenta Sakurai; Singer: Daisuke Hirose] 18.75% Rain World Urban Jungle 12.50% Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment Go No Further! 12.50% Eliza Nora’s Track 12.50% God of War (2018) Deliverance 12.50% OMORI Flouring With You Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 72 will be active until Wednesday, January 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 71 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 73 will start next Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 72 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 72 is open until Wednesday January 4th at 10:00PM Pacific

