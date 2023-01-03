Director Profile: Federico Fellini

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Federico Fellini.

Highly recommended: I Vitelloni, La Strada, Nights of Cabiria, La Dolce Vita (top 100), 8½ (top 100), Juliet of the Spirits, Fellini Satyricon, Fellini’s Roma, Amarcord, Fellini’s Casanova

Recommended: Variety Lights (partially directed by Fellini), The White Sheik, Il Bidone, Toby Dammit (segment from Spirits of the Dead), City of Women, And the Ship Sails On

Worth a look: The Clowns

Next week’s director is… Billy Wilder!

