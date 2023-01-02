Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 71

Group 69 Results!
|52.94%
|The Messenger
|Impossible Ascent (Searing Crags)
|58.82%
|Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
|Climax Reasoning V3 [Masafumi Takada]
|29.41%
|Tekken 7
|Abandoned Temple – Final Round (A – U – N 2nd)
|23.53%
|Everything
|Wyte
|52.94%
|DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder-
|Gestalt Refresh!
|29.41%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|The Worm’s Tail
|29.41%
|Knights and Bikes
|Main Theme
|23.53%
|The Missing: J J Macfield and the Island of Memories
|Eternal Trancer [Yuji Takenouchi]
|11.76%
|Amnesia: Rebith
|Dreams
|29.41%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Enter the Darkness (KINGDOM HEARTS III Version)
|35.29%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Pleasure Smile
|11.76%
|Rayman Redemption
|The Dark Chimera
|17.65%
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Out of the North
|35.29%
|Persona 5 Royal
|Another Ideology
|17.65%
|Crystar
|Apathy
|17.65%
|Far: Lone Sails
|Rain. Storm. Thunder.
|29.41%
|Hollow Knight
|Radiance
|41.18%
|Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
|Lacrima Crisis
|47.06%
|Sonic Mania
|Wildstyle Pistolero (Mirage Saloon Zone Act 1 K Mix)
|29.41%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Western Showdown (Mario Enters)
|23.53%
|Sonic Time Twisted
|Calm Before The Storm …for Drifting Dynamo Past
|23.53%
|TumbleSeed
|Jungle
|17.65%
|Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass
|An Open Window
|11.76%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Wizzroboe Boss Battle
Newly Eliminated1
|33.33%
|Horizon: Zero Dawn
|Her Breath, Her Land
|33.33%
|Black Mirror
|Remember
|33.33%
|Sunless Skies
|Prosperous Ports (Variant 2)
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Twice Striken
|33.33%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic – Onslaught
|Onderon, the Lush Overgrowth
|33.33%
|Pikuniku
|Free Money!
|33.33%
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|Crystal Caves
|29.41%
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 71 will be active until Tuesday, January 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 70 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 72 will start next Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 71 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 71 is open until Tuesday January 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific