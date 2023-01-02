Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 71

Group 69 Results!

52.94% The Messenger Impossible Ascent (Searing Crags)
58.82% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Climax Reasoning V3 [Masafumi Takada]
29.41% Tekken 7 Abandoned Temple – Final Round (A – U – N 2nd)
23.53% Everything Wyte
52.94% DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- Gestalt Refresh!
29.41% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood The Worm’s Tail
29.41% Knights and Bikes Main Theme
23.53% The Missing: J J Macfield and the Island of Memories Eternal Trancer [Yuji Takenouchi]
11.76% Amnesia: Rebith Dreams
29.41% Kingdom Hearts III Enter the Darkness (KINGDOM HEARTS III Version)
35.29% Trails of Cold Steel IV Pleasure Smile
11.76% Rayman Redemption The Dark Chimera
17.65% Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Out of the North
35.29% Persona 5 Royal Another Ideology
17.65% Crystar Apathy
17.65% Far: Lone Sails Rain. Storm. Thunder.
29.41% Hollow Knight Radiance
41.18% Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Lacrima Crisis
47.06% Sonic Mania Wildstyle Pistolero (Mirage Saloon Zone Act 1 K Mix)
29.41% Paper Mario: The Origami King Western Showdown (Mario Enters)
23.53% Sonic Time Twisted Calm Before The Storm …for Drifting Dynamo Past
23.53% TumbleSeed Jungle
17.65% Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass An Open Window
11.76% Cadence of Hyrule Wizzroboe Boss Battle

Newly Eliminated1

33.33% Horizon: Zero Dawn Her Breath, Her Land
33.33% Black Mirror Remember
33.33% Sunless Skies Prosperous Ports (Variant 2)
33.33% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Twice Striken
33.33% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Onslaught Onderon, the Lush Overgrowth
33.33% Pikuniku Free Money!
33.33% Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Crystal Caves
29.41% Tekken 7 Abandoned Temple – Final Round (A – U – N 2nd)
29.41% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood The Worm’s Tail
29.41% Knights and Bikes Main Theme
29.41% Kingdom Hearts III Enter the Darkness (KINGDOM HEARTS III Version)
29.41% Hollow Knight Radiance
29.41% Paper Mario: The Origami King Western Showdown (Mario Enters)
23.53% Everything Wyte
23.53% The Missing: J J Macfield and the Island of Memories Eternal Trancer [Yuji Takenouchi]
23.53% Sonic Time Twisted Calm Before The Storm …for Drifting Dynamo Past
23.53% TumbleSeed Jungle
17.65% Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Out of the North
17.65% Crystar Apathy
17.65% Far: Lone Sails Rain. Storm. Thunder.
17.65% Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass An Open Window
11.76% Amnesia: Rebith Dreams
11.76% Rayman Redemption The Dark Chimera
11.76% Cadence of Hyrule Wizzroboe Boss Battle

Projected Bubble: 41.18%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 71 will be active until Tuesday, January 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 70 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 72 will start next Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 71 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like5:

Again, voting for group 71 is open until Tuesday January 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific