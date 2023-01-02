Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 71

Group 69 Results!



Spoiler 52.94% The Messenger Impossible Ascent (Searing Crags) 58.82% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Climax Reasoning V3 [Masafumi Takada] 29.41% Tekken 7 Abandoned Temple – Final Round (A – U – N 2nd) 23.53% Everything Wyte 52.94% DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- Gestalt Refresh! 29.41% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood The Worm’s Tail 29.41% Knights and Bikes Main Theme 23.53% The Missing: J J Macfield and the Island of Memories Eternal Trancer [Yuji Takenouchi] 11.76% Amnesia: Rebith Dreams 29.41% Kingdom Hearts III Enter the Darkness (KINGDOM HEARTS III Version) 35.29% Trails of Cold Steel IV Pleasure Smile 11.76% Rayman Redemption The Dark Chimera 17.65% Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Out of the North 35.29% Persona 5 Royal Another Ideology 17.65% Crystar Apathy 17.65% Far: Lone Sails Rain. Storm. Thunder. 29.41% Hollow Knight Radiance 41.18% Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Lacrima Crisis 47.06% Sonic Mania Wildstyle Pistolero (Mirage Saloon Zone Act 1 K Mix) 29.41% Paper Mario: The Origami King Western Showdown (Mario Enters) 23.53% Sonic Time Twisted Calm Before The Storm …for Drifting Dynamo Past 23.53% TumbleSeed Jungle 17.65% Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass An Open Window 11.76% Cadence of Hyrule Wizzroboe Boss Battle [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 71 will be active until Tuesday, January 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 70 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 72 will start next Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 71 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 71 is open until Tuesday January 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific

