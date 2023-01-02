January 2023 TV Preview – Network & Cable

FOX

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

FOX presents the ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, an all-new series in which household names endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam. Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. Sixteen celebrities from all genres will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises. In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS. Viewers will see the recruits face the harshest of environments that simulate the highly classified selection process, pushing themselves in a way they have never been challenged before. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is the ultimate test of their physical, mental and emotional resilience – revealing the celebrities’ deepest and truest character. Who will quit, who will survive?

Starring: Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, Remi Adeleke, Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Anthony Scaramucci, Jamie Lynn Spears

Premieres January 4th

Alert

Alert is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s series-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son.

Starring: Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Adeola Role, Ryan Broussard, Graham Verchere

Premieres January 8th

Accused

Based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, Accused opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life – and the lives of others — forever.

Starring: Abigail Breslin, Michael Chiklis, Whitney Cummings, Jack Davenport, Margo Martindale, Molly Parker, Rhea Perlman, Wendell Pierce, Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Premieres January 22nd

NBC

Night Court

Unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone, follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding.

Starring: Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, Dimiter Marinov, India de Beaufort, Lacretta, Kapil Talwalkar

Premieres January 17th

ABC

Will Trent

Based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series about Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming of age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system; but now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one feels as abandoned as he was, Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Starring: Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Sonja Sohn, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin

Quick Thoughts: He better be carrying that tiny dog the entire time he does detective work.

Premieres January 3rd

CBS

Lingo

RuPaul Charles brings his one-of-a-kind personality to this primetime order of the clever, competitive and unpredictable game, which features teams of two as they face off in fast-paced puzzle rounds to guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words. At the end of each one-hour episode packed with witty commentary and gameplay, the winning two teams will make it through to a nerve-wracking final showdown where one team will walk away with an additional big cash prize.

Premieres January 11th

PBS

Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World

Featuring firsthand accounts from some of rap’s most integral players, the series recounts the origins of this bold and revolutionary art form through the voices of those who were there at the beginning, creating an anthology of how hip hop became a cultural phenomenon against the backdrop of American history. Weaving together interconnected moments via intimate interviews and archival footage, the docuseries will explore how hip hop quickly created a provocative narrative of America. The series features insightful interviews with hip hop luminaries including, Chuck D, Grandmaster Caz, Ice-T, Abiodun Oyewole (The Last Poets), Roxanne Shanté, Run DMC, John Forté, will.i.am, MC Lyte, B-Real (Cypress Hill), Melle Mel, Fat Joe, Lupe Fiasco and more.

Premieres January 31st

Freeform

The Watchful Eye

The Watchful Eye follows Elena Santos, a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan. She quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives. What they don’t know, however, is that Elena has some shocking secrets of her own.

Starring: Mariel Molino, Warren Christie, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Aliyah Royale, Lex Lumpkin, Henry Joseph Samiri, Kelly Bishop

Premieres January 27th

AMC

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches

The 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Starring: Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, Annabeth Gish, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, Jen Richards, Harry Hamlin

Premieres January 8th

OWN

All the Single Ladies

All The Single Ladies is a new unscripted series that will feature real conversations about intimacy, dating, love and sex from the lens of Black women from all walks of life. Each episode will feature four Black women of various ages and relationship statuses. The conversations will sometimes be comedic and at other times will be heartbreaking, but they will always be real, authentic and heartfelt with the common goal of finding and wanting love.

Premieres January 6th

Hallmark

The Way Home

“The Way Home” is a family drama following the lives of three generations of women – Kat Landry, her 15-year-old daughter Alice and Kat’s mother Del, who are all strong, willful and independent. More than 20 years prior, life-changing events prompted Kat to move away from her small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven and she remains estranged from Del to this day. Alice has never met her grandmother and is unaware of the reasons for their fractured family. With Kat’s marriage coming to an end and having just been laid off from her job, she decides to return home after receiving an unexpected letter from Del urging her to come back. Although Alice is none-too-thrilled, Kat and her daughter arrive at her family’s farm, though the reunion isn’t what Kat had envisioned. As the three generations of women slowly work on finding their footing as a family, they embark on an enlightening – and surprising – journey none of them could have imagined as they learn how to find their way back to each other.

Starring: Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Evan Williams.

Premieres January 15th

Food Network

NFL Tailgate Takedown

In a first-time partnership, Food Network and the National Football League have teamed up to celebrate the best tailgate chefs from around the country in the six-episode primetime event NFL Tailgate Takedown

Premieres January 4th

WeTV

Kold X Windy

Fueled by the authentic sounds and raw energy surrounding the drill music movement, Kold x Windy follows rising hip hop and drill star Malika “Kold” Wise (Sh’Kia Augustin, Black Lightning); who is desperate to create a better life for her and her son in Chicago’s south side. Her trusted confidant and group member Renee “Windy” Johnson (Nijah Brenea, Rap Sh!t), is a rapper with a strong dedication to the city streets. As Malika’s career begins to ignite, the challenges she faces start to stack up. Her lifelong hustle – credit card fraud – catches up with her, and rival drill artists start to view her as a threat. When new love arises, the pressures of making music, her hustle and her troubled son may stand in the way… alongside Renee who does not support Malika’s desire to change her image and will stop at nothing to prevent it. Will Malika be able to break free of her life of street crime to achieve her music dreams and save her family?

Starring: Sh’Kia Augustin, Nijah Brenea, Brely Evans, Kaja Brielle, Kiyanne Muhammad, Solo Lucci

Premieres January 5th

TLC

MILF Manor

From cities all across the country, eight confident and strong-minded women leave home for the chance to find love at a paradise destination in TLC’s brand-new, love and relationship dating series, MILF Manor. Although they may be a few years older than the average dating show contestant, these women are not out of practice. Ranging from 40 to 60 years young, this vibrant group brings their unique life experiences to the game. They have decades of dating experience and will use it to find a lasting connection with men half their age. However, nothing can prepare them for a jaw dropping surprise that will greet them at the front door.

Premieres January 15th

TNT

The Lazarus Project

The Lazarus Project is a riveting eight-hour drama that follows George, the latest recruit to The Lazarus Project – a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is at the threat of extinction. George and his colleagues are the few people on Earth with the ability to remember the events that are undone when time goes back. But when a freak accident harms someone close to George, Lazarus won’t let him turn back time to undo it unless there is the threat of global extinction. Now George must choose to stay loyal or go rogue as he faces the question of: if you had the power to re-write your past, what would you sacrifice to do it? The Lazarus Project explores our desire to take charge of what is beyond our control and is a moving story of love and fate within a gripping action thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Starring: Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Tom Burke, Caroline Quentin, Rudi Dharmalingam, Charly Clive

Premieres January 23rd

E!

Nikki Bella Says I Do

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev continue their love story and prepare for the next chapter of their lives!

Premieres January 26th

Showtime

Boys in Blue

A searing four-part docuseries from Emmy-winning filmmaker Peter Berg that spotlights North Community High School and its football team in North Minneapolis during the 2021 season as the players come of age in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd.

Premieres January 6th

HBO

The Last of Us

The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles

Premieres January 15th

