Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 70

Group 68 Results!
|56.25%
|Paradise Killer
|To The Heart
|50.00%
|Caravan Stories
|Enigma Rips the Sky
|50.00%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Organization XIII (Mark of Fate)
|37.50%
|Heaven’s Vault
|Fantasia on One Good Moon
|37.50%
|Mega Man 11
|Blast Man
|37.50%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|Wyndon
|37.50%
|No Straight Roads
|vs. DJ Subatomic Supernova [Funk Fiction]
|31.25%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|Restaurant
|31.25%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Psycho Soldier Theme
|31.25%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Proud Grudge
|31.25%
|Cytus II
|TOKONOMA Spacewalk (Uncut Edition)
|31.25%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Gormott Lower Level
|25.00%
|Zarvot
|Perpetual Void
|25.00%
|A Hat in Time
|Dead Bird Studio
|25.00%
|Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage!
|Hated by life itself. | Nightcord at 25:00
|25.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|What Angel Wakes Me
|18.75%
|Wandersong
|Chaoscape
|18.75%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Tantal – Day
|18.75%
|The Pillars of the Earth
|A Boy Called Jack
|18.75%
|Parkitect
|Dandelion Chins
|18.75%
|World of Horror
|Bulletin Combat
|18.75%
|7 Billion Humans
|Mom and Dad of Invention
|18.75%
|Touhou Luna Nights
|Voile, the Magic Library (Stage 3)
|12.50%
|Yooka-Laylee
|Capital Cashino
Newly Eliminated1
|33.33%
|Genshin Impact
|Rockin’ with Fire
|33.33%
|Quarantine Circular
|Quarantine
|33.33%
|Neo Cab
|Halogen Mosaic
|33.33%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Gerudo Ruins (Combat Bass Guitar Version)
|33.33%
|A3!
|Professional [Shota Horie/ANCHOR; Singers: Yuusuke Shirai & Takuya Eguchi]
|33.33%
|Persona 5 Royal
|Throw Away Your Mask
|33.33%
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Receive You Ver.7 (Rolling Eyes Fall Down the Dragon Wall)
|31.25%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|Restaurant
|31.25%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Psycho Soldier Theme
|31.25%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Proud Grudge
|31.25%
|Cytus II
|TOKONOMA Spacewalk (Uncut Edition)
|31.25%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Gormott Lower Level
|25.00%
|Zarvot
|Perpetual Void
|25.00%
|A Hat in Time
|Dead Bird Studio
|25.00%
|Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage!
|Hated by life itself. | Nightcord at 25:00
|25.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|What Angel Wakes Me
|18.75%
|Wandersong
|Chaoscape
|18.75%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Tantal – Day
|18.75%
|The Pillars of the Earth
|A Boy Called Jack
|18.75%
|Parkitect
|Dandelion Chins
|18.75%
|World of Horror
|Bulletin Combat
|18.75%
|7 Billion Humans
|Mom and Dad of Invention
|18.75%
|Touhou Luna Nights
|Voile, the Magic Library (Stage 3)
|12.50%
|Yooka-Laylee
|Capital Cashino
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 70 will be active until Monday, January 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 69 will be active until 10:00PM next Sunday night; vote here. Group 71 will start next Monday and be active until next Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 70 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Again, voting for group 70 is open until Monday January 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific