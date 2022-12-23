Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 70

Group 68 Results!



Spoiler 56.25% Paradise Killer To The Heart 50.00% Caravan Stories Enigma Rips the Sky 50.00% Kingdom Hearts III Organization XIII (Mark of Fate) 37.50% Heaven’s Vault Fantasia on One Good Moon 37.50% Mega Man 11 Blast Man 37.50% Pokémon Sword and Shield Wyndon 37.50% No Straight Roads vs. DJ Subatomic Supernova [Funk Fiction] 31.25% Style Savvy: Styling Star Restaurant 31.25% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Psycho Soldier Theme 31.25% Trails of Cold Steel III Proud Grudge 31.25% Cytus II TOKONOMA Spacewalk (Uncut Edition) 31.25% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Gormott Lower Level 25.00% Zarvot Perpetual Void 25.00% A Hat in Time Dead Bird Studio 25.00% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Hated by life itself. | Nightcord at 25:00 25.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers What Angel Wakes Me 18.75% Wandersong Chaoscape 18.75% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Tantal – Day 18.75% The Pillars of the Earth A Boy Called Jack 18.75% Parkitect Dandelion Chins 18.75% World of Horror Bulletin Combat 18.75% 7 Billion Humans Mom and Dad of Invention 18.75% Touhou Luna Nights Voile, the Magic Library (Stage 3) 12.50% Yooka-Laylee Capital Cashino [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 33.33% Genshin Impact Rockin’ with Fire 33.33% Quarantine Circular Quarantine 33.33% Neo Cab Halogen Mosaic 33.33% Cadence of Hyrule Gerudo Ruins (Combat Bass Guitar Version) 33.33% A3! Professional [Shota Horie/ANCHOR; Singers: Yuusuke Shirai & Takuya Eguchi] 33.33% Persona 5 Royal Throw Away Your Mask 33.33% Yakuza: Like a Dragon Receive You Ver.7 (Rolling Eyes Fall Down the Dragon Wall) 31.25% Style Savvy: Styling Star Restaurant 31.25% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Psycho Soldier Theme 31.25% Trails of Cold Steel III Proud Grudge 31.25% Cytus II TOKONOMA Spacewalk (Uncut Edition) 31.25% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Gormott Lower Level 25.00% Zarvot Perpetual Void 25.00% A Hat in Time Dead Bird Studio 25.00% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Hated by life itself. | Nightcord at 25:00 25.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers What Angel Wakes Me 18.75% Wandersong Chaoscape 18.75% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Tantal – Day 18.75% The Pillars of the Earth A Boy Called Jack 18.75% Parkitect Dandelion Chins 18.75% World of Horror Bulletin Combat 18.75% 7 Billion Humans Mom and Dad of Invention 18.75% Touhou Luna Nights Voile, the Magic Library (Stage 3) 12.50% Yooka-Laylee Capital Cashino Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 70 will be active until Monday, January 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 69 will be active until 10:00PM next Sunday night; vote here. Group 71 will start next Monday and be active until next Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 70 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 70 is open until Monday January 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific

