Job Rants Thread – 12/23/2022 – Nah, Humbug

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

As I type this, my mother and uncle are in my living room singing selections from their yearly Christmas concert: It’s Not Like It Used To Be. Right now, they’re just finishing up: It’s Become Such A Hassle, and are moving on to: Why Does No One Go To Mass, Anymore? Hopefully, by the time they get to: It Was Better When The Kids Were Young, the whiskey and eggnog will have taken effect, but in the meantime, I’m going to try to keep the spirit as strongly as possible.

Obviously, this is often more easily said than done. Regardless of whether one does or does not observe the holidays, the stresses of this time of year will invariably cop up in one form or another; particularly one the job. Meeting end-of-year deadlines, keeping things moving in tandem with with the regular hustle and bustle of the season, or finding just the right kind of neutral item for the damn office gift swap; if it’s not one thing, it’s often several others.

In years past, I might have used that last sentence as a jumping-off point to say something like: despite everything, try to remember that the season is more than blah-blah, or to be thankful for all the hoo-ha-hodaddy-whatever. I am not going to that, this year. It’s a minor holiday miracle, I know.. Instead, I’ll to just offer well-wishes and you’re able do the best you can. with what you’ve been given. May you all find joys and happiness of life in your own ways, and may they see you through to the end of your troubles; whatever they may be.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the say, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend/holiday season. And remember: Scrooge needed three spirits; you just need your own.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...