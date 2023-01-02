Weekly YouTube Thread (01/02/23)

Are there any narrative, artistic, funny, delicious, or weird videos around the web you want to share? Come chat about them here!

Happy New Year! As always, feel free to share any new or new-to-you videos below. If you’re extra motivated, you can also use this week to reflect on 2022. What were your favorite videos? Your favorite creators? Any creators you discovered? Anything else of note in the online video space you want to talk about? (No pressure, though – I will be doing none of those things.)

