Werewolves 199: Death on the Ice Block! Day Two

Later That Night. Issolboch, South Dakota

The night was cold crisp and clear. Quiet had descended upon Issolboch. The quiet disturbed only by a faint whirring noise and strange murmurings.

whhhhiiiiirrrrrrrr

“Oh, Mon cheri”

whhhhiiiirrrrrrrrr

“Non, this is far too spicy for you”

whhhhhhiiiiiirrrrrrr

“I give this backwater bayou of a food establishment NO STARS”

whhhhhiiiiiiirrrrrrr

The spicy chicken sandwich sped through the back alleys and half roads of Issolboch to the Super Great Roadside Inn and Diner.

That’s right: sped. Four little wheels propelled the spicy chicken sandwich to its room and, once inside (don’t ask how this happens, we don’t know), settled into the middle of the room and proceeded to unzip itself, equatorially, releasing a slightly noxious purple cloud with a hiss.

Two small and gray figures with large dark eyes roll out.

“Dang blast it, M’fggy, I done tol’ you not to have consumed that Faddar Pogum before we set out. It done always gives you the gol dang purple vapors!”

“Sorry, Krrrrrrrrq, my bad.”

“Yeah, well, apology accepted. Let’s get cleaned up then report back to Chance.”

Just then the door slammed open and there stood a slightly too old figure in a baseball uniform.

“I’m afraid you two little turds will do nothing of the sort.”

The slightly too old figure pulled out a baseball bat and WHAM WHAM made short work of the two little gray folk.

CHANCE BOUDREAUX’S AGENTS/MARLOWE have died and won’t be returning to their home planet. They were FOLK OF THE LAND.

Meanwhile, out at Popeye’s Tavern

Lt. Dunbar sat at their usual table waiting to hear how things went with the spicy chicken sandwich. Presently the tavern’s door slammed open and a slightly too old baseball player entered.

“There you are. How did it go?”

“Easy peasy lemon squeezy, boss.”

“Good good, well done. Get on out of here and get cleaned up. You reek of the purple vapors.”

Lt. Dunbar finished their ale, threw on their Wolf pelt, and left Popeye’s. Outside it was cold but nothing they couldn’t handle. It was refreshing to be out in the open air, walking among the trees by moonlight, whistling to themselves. Kind of like being back among the Sioux folk. Dang they missed those days when being white meant you could save whole tribes of Natives just by your whiteness.

Dunbar stepped into a small group of trees to relieve themselves. But something was wrong with these trees. They almost looked like giant chick-

In a matter of seconds Dunbar was snatched up, thrust through the front door of a bizarre cottage up in the trees, and just as quickly shot out the back door slamming head first into an out cropping of rock down below.

“BAH! THIS IS NOT THE ONE I AM LOOKING FOR!”

THE WATER TRIBE/MSD has died. They were LT. DUNBAR, HEAD OF CLAN COSTNER (HEAD WOLF).

In a far flung field The Pheasant waits.

Players:

1) sic- J Dawg

2) Lindsay- Ravioli Ambrose Custard

3) spooky- Robín Du’Stratocaster

4) Josephus- Weiner Herzog VT

5) Nate- Icee Van Winker

6) Indy- The Fall Guy?

7) Wasp- Icy Winner

8) MSD- Water Tribe LT. DUNBAR, HEAD WOLF

9) Goat- Too Many Goats?- discarded Primus song

10) Moolissa- Chaos Agent in Disguise

11) Eleanor- Frostyfur

12) Cop- ChatGPT

13) Quee- Melvin and Bobbes

14) jake- The Grim Reaper

15) Malt- Hellboy

16) Kim- James Pattycake VT

17) Cork- Baba Yaga 😹

18) Marlowe- Chance Boudoir VT

Roles

Town:

Sheriff Kaho: Town Investigator. Each night will be told if selected player is Scum/Not Scum. The Pheasant will read as Not Scum unless successfully targeted by Baba Yaga.

Mrs. Huntsmanspider: Town Jailer. Cannot jail the same player on consecutive nights. Can jail themselves but their vote won’t count towards the final tally.

The Pheasant: If successfully targeted by the Wolves the Wolf carrying out the kill will die. This is a one time deal and if successfully targeted again they will die like normal. If successfully targeted by Baba Yaga they will join them and carry out the Night Kills. If this happens they will lose their Wolf kill immunity.

Folk of the Land: VT (9)

Scum

Clan of Costner: Wolves (2)

Lt. Dunbar: Lead Wolf. Calls the Wolf kills.

Crash Davis/Ray Kinsella: VW

Baba Yaga: SK. Picks off as many Folks as they can before y’all kill them too early. See The Pheasant Description for more info

Rules

Order of Actions: Jailing->Investigating->SK targeting->Wolf targeting->Pheasanting

No direct quoting from DMs

Minimum 3 comments a Day

Be nice to each other

Attack arguments not people

Have fun

❤️

TWILIGHT WILL BE ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 10th, AT 5pm PST

