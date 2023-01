This is the space to talk about your cleaning projects, ask for advice, brag about your successes, commiserate about all the work there is to do.

Congratulations everyone! We’ve made it through the holidays. Time to take down the decorations, put away the candles, sweep the confetti out of the corners. How’s it going?

What are your cleaning plans?

(Or feel free to write about anything cleaning related!)

