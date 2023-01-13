Yet Another Simpsons Quote Conversation Challenge

Yeah, we’re doing this again …

The object of the game is simple: to see how long we can carry on a (semi-)intelligible conversation using only quotes from The Simpsons.

The idea isn’t just to post a bunch of Simpsons quotes we find funny, but to have each comment make sense as a response to the comment before it. For example, if someone says, “Don’t you want to end world famine? Or save the endangered Alaskan salmon?”, someone else could reply, “Hey, Surly only looks out for one guy: Surly.” To which a third person might remark, “Hmm, your ideas are intriguing to me, and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.”

Whaddaya say? Wanna take this incredibly nerdy challenge with me?

