Friday the 13th Part V Day Thread (01/13)

If there is a Friday the 13th during the year, it’s more than likely we will be discussing the franchise here at the Avocado. Today is no exception.

This sequel features hero Tommy Jarvis as he tries to pick up the pieces of his life after his brush with Jason Voorhees.

Can he put the past behind him and find a new beginning? Can he shake the hallucinations of Jason Voorhees or has the man behind the mask returned from the grave to get his revenge on Tommy?

This entry in the franchise has both admirers and detractors.

Where do you stand with A New Beginning? Love it or hate it? See it or skip it?

Have a great day and an enjoyable weekend!

JUST STAY AWAY FROM CAMP BLOOD!

IT HAS A DEATH CURSE!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...