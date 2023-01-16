Weekly Games Thread Plays a Record

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question: What are your feelings and history with record-setting and record breaking, both in personal gaming milestones and in wider official ones, like the four new records just made during AGDQ 2023?

