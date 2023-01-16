Songs By The Letter, Volume 3: Your Top “Q” Songs

So normally, I do an introduction about putting together a list of your 25 favorite songs starting with whatever letter we’re on for the week. But this week is Q, and if you’re anything like me, you’ll have trouble getting to 25 songs. Well, just list what you have, and if you’ve got more than 25 songs, kudos to you.

There is still one strict rule: No making fun of anyone else’s selections. I’ve never seen any issues with that in the past, but I hope that by explicitly stating it, more people will feel comfortable posting their lists.

But I also wanted to take some time to talk about S. It’ll be scheduled two weeks from today. Having gone through the alphabet twice already, I can confirm that S is the toughest letter by far, and it’s not really that close.

There are two strategies that I would suggest. The first is to take the house rule of one song per artist to narrow things down. For example, instead of trying to figure out if I want to include So Cruel by U2 or Strawberry Fields Forever by The Beatles, instead, I compare Strawberry Fields Forever to the rest of my songs by The Beatles (where it’s an easy choice to go with Something instead), and I compare So Cruel to the rest of my songs by U2 (where it’s an easy choice to go with Sunday Bloody Sunday instead).

The other strategy is one I’ve seen a few other people do in this thread (I can’t remember exactly who, but I know it wasn’t me) is to just take all of their songs that begin with a particular letter, shuffle them, and just list the first 25 songs that come up that they really love.

Good luck. If you can get through S, you can handle any of the remaining letters.

Finally, here’s a link to the last go-around for Q in case you’re trying to find some more Q songs.

