Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jan. 16

Here are today’s contestants:

Katie, a museum interpreter, played seven roles in “Moby-Dick”;

Jimmy, a teacher, fought crime in the Prague subway; and

Yogesh, a blogger, podcaster & freelance writer, was a fan of India Cooper, and vice versa. Yogesh is a three-day champ with winnings of $96,403.

Jeopardy!

THE COLORS OF SCIENCE // MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAMS // CIRCLES, SQUARES & DODECAHEDRONS // CLICHÉS REPHRASE // PURE BREAD // DOG TALES

DD1 – $1,000 – THE COLORS OF SCIENCE – It’s a disease that afflicts cereal grasses, or a diminutive name for a star like the Sun (Yogesh doubled to $6,400.)

Scores at first break: Yogesh $2,800, Jimmy $2,800, Katie $3,800.

Scores going into DJ: Yogesh $9,200, Jimmy $3,400, Katie $5,600.

Double Jeopardy!

SMALL TOWN AMERICA & CANADA // ROYAL HISTORY // TATTOOS // LETTERS OF THE LAW // THE SINGER WHO PLAYED… // SHORT A

DD2 (video) – $2,000 – SMALL TOWN AMERICA & CANADA – This British Columbia town grew up around a mountain that’s been home to Olympians & ski bums, the sound made by the local marmots led to the name (Yogesh added $5,000 to his total of $17,600 vs. $12,800 for Katie.)

DD3 – $1,200 – LETTERS OF THE LAW – N: Failure to exercise care towards others that a reasonable person would do in similar circumstances (Katie added $8,000 to her score of $16,400 vs. $22,600 for Yogesh.)

Yogesh hit the first two DDs to build a substantial lead, but Katie found DD3, wagered enough to take first place and held onto it into FJ at $25,600 vs. $23,800 for Yogesh and $11,400 for Jimmy.

Final Jeopardy!

BUSINESS MILESTONES – These were first sold in 1908, at a price equivalent to about $27,000 today

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Yogesh made a tiny wager of $999 to shut out Jimmy, but Katie made a small wager of her own of just $2,500, so Katie took the win with $23,100.

Final scores: Yogesh $22,801, Jimmy $0, Katie $23,100.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the home state of John Mellencamp is Indiana.

Wagering strategy: Given how late in the game it was, Katie might as well have gone all-in on DD3 and not risk losing the lead back to Yogesh, since with her $8,000 bet she would have been in big trouble if she had missed anyway. Also, on FJ a bet by Katie of $800 or less would have been preferable to $2,500, as that amount would have shut out both Jimmy and Yogesh.

Ken’s Korner: When ruling on a clue about the Astros winning the World Series, Ken said “Yes” with a tone that suggested great disappointment.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is yellow dwarf? DD2 – What is Whistler? DD3 – What is negligence? FJ – What is the Ford Model T? (Katie wrote “cars”, but that was disallowed since the clue specified 1908, and cars in general were sold before then.)

