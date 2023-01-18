The Avocado Tabletop Thread 1/18/23

Kass has provided some letters home to help tell our tale this week:

Dear Shriss,

We have a plan to save Eberron from certain destruction! It turns out that the Astral Elf princess we rescued from the brig of the Last Breath was a victim of a coup perpetrated by her twin brother, Xeleth. But Xeleth siezed control of the navy and banished her, putting her on a ship bound for Eberron to die with the planet. Lucikly for us, her ship was intercepted and she was captured by Grimzod’s vampirates. The princess–Xedalli is her name–told us that if we could help her take back the throne, she could undo the damage that is being done to our world.

According to Xedalli, she and her brother were meant to share the throne when their father passes. The emperor is on his deathbed, and will use the light of the star Xaryxis to ascend to godhood upon his death. Xeleth decided he’d waited long enough, deposed his sister and started the process of harboring Eberron, hoping that the magical energy infused into Xaryxis would hasten the demise of his father so he could take the throne for his own.

With our help, Xedalli can destroy Xaryxis itself, causing the crystal vines on Eberron to wither and die. In order to do so, a member of the royal family (that is, Xedalli) will have to enter the Astral Font in the Temple of Light in the center of the Imperial Citadel and perform a ritual of some kind. There was some concern among my friends that we’d just be trading the lives of the Astral Elves for those of everyone on Eberron, but Xedalli assured us that without Xaryxis, the elves could just return to the Astral Sea, where they’ll never die.

So all we need to do is take on the Xarxian Armada, infiltrate the Imperial Citadel, find the Temple of Light and allow Xedalli to destory the star.

Commodore Krux looked a bit dismayed about this plan. Geenie and Tekeli went to talk to him and he told them how his own fleet had been destroyed trying to fight the Xarxian Armada and Xeleth himself, riding his solar dragon mount. Krux was ashamed at having run away, but Geenie helped him see that he’d survived that fight so that he could help us now. With renewed spirits, Krux said that an old comrade of his called Warwick Blastomov was rumored to be involved with a coalition of peoples gathering in Doomspace to oppose the Xarxian fleet. The last he heard, Blastomov was on a moon called Aruun, so that would be our next destination.

It’ll take us a few weeks to get there though.

~~Kass

______________________________________________________________

Shriss,

We’ve finally arrived in “Doomspace” after a long voyage. Doomspace is system of planets and moons orbiting the remains of collapsed star, a swirling black vortex called the Eye of Doom. The journey here was largely uneventful. I spent some time fishing with Topola, who gave me a magical fishing lure that swims around to attract more fish, and she also gave AN a collapsible fishing rod. Delilah, Ximon, and I also got into a few games of Dead Hand’s Dice with Captain Grimzod, but Delilah always seemed to win. In the meantime, Krux tried to teach Geenie and Tekeli how to use firearms. Tekeli was a natural, but Geenie was just too small to use the big rifles well.

It wasn’t all fun and games though. One day as we sailed through the Astral Sea, we passed by a sleeping Eldritch Horror–and thank the gods it was sleeping, because just being as near as we were gave me and a few other crewmembers terrible headaches. I’m glad Topola was able to sneak us past without waking it. We also scavenged a derelict wasp-ship. There wasn’t much left aboard, but we did manage to find a Potion of Fire Breathing and a Potion of Stone Giant Strength, along with a handful of gems.

It’ll still be another 10 days sailing through Doomspace before we arrive on Aruun. I hope this Blastomov is still there and willing to help.

~~Kass

_____________________________________________________________

Shriss,

Well, we found Blastomov easily enough after landing on Aruun. We’d only been on the ground for a minute or two when he came bursting out of the jungle, being chased by some angry-looking plant creatures. Blastomov ran past us, heading straight for the ship and shouting apologies, while the plant creatures started firing their weapon at us.

I tried to slow them down with an Entangle spell, but I was hit be one of their energy weapons and lost my concentration. Luckily, AN and Ximon had similar ideas. AN conjured up a Wall of Fire and Ximon cast a Hypnotic Pattern. to slow some of the creatures down and shot one with a radiant arrow. But one of the plants shot me and I lost concentration.

Geenie and Delilah took down one of the plants that wasn’t hypnotized, while two more burned up in the Wall of Fire. Then another another appeared around one side of the fire wall and shook its tentacles at two stunned plants and they seemed to wake up. AN, Geenie, and I hung back while Ximon, Tekeli, and Delilah closed in and engaged. I was busy trading shots with a plant creature, so I didn’t see who it was took out the leader, but it wasn’t long until we’d killed the rest of the plant creatures. Delilah and Ximon make a great team when they’re fighting side by side. Delilah’s shield seems to cover them both as they swing and stab with their rapiers. When they last plant went down, I thought we were safe, until I noticed AN jiggle a little more than usual and felt the ground under my feat start to tremble. Two huge, armored creatures suddenly burst up out of the ground around AN!

To be continued…