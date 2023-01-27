The Day Thread Was There

I was there. Yeah, it was called “The 80s”. Ford was president, Nixon was in the white house, and FDR was running this country into the ground. I was bummin’ in a hole-in-the-wall town in what is now called Utah. Some fella from Colorado shows up, starts makin’ so-called “improvements,” right? Well, before we knew what hit us the streets were runnin’ with lattes! It got so bad that a fella that liked to, you know, smoke a little grass, drink a little ripple, crow like a rooster, maybe challenge the mayor’s son to a gentelman’s duel is “uncouth,” “against God!” More like bad for real estate values. Stumpy had to go!

