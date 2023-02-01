February 2023 TV Preview – Network & Cable

ABC

Not Dead Yet

The series follows Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries, Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.

Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Hannah Simone, Lauren Ash, Rick Glassman, Joshua Banday, Angela Gibbs

Premieres February 8th

The Company You Keep

A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences. The series is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series entitled My Fellow Citizens.

Starring: Milo Ventimiglia, Catherine Haena Kim, William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell, Polly Draper

Quick Thoughts: I’m so weirdly, uncontrollably hyped for this. I can’t help it. I love the cast. I’m a sucker for anything with Out of Sight/The Catch vibes. By the way, y’all need to go back and watch The Catch, the weirdest thing to ever come out of Shondaland. There’s just something about John Simm basically playing The Master but if The Master were Gina Torres’ pansexual best friend. What was I talking about? Oh right. This show. I’m going to be genuinely sad if this isn’t good.

Premieres February 19th

Fox

Animal Control

The series follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. McHale will portray Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much.

Starring: Joel McHale, Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Grace Palmer, Alvina August, Kelli Ogmundson, Gerry Dee

Premieres February 16th

Freeform

Love Trip: Paris

In Love Trip: Paris, four American girls, unlucky in love in their own country, move into a penthouse in the middle of Paris to find a floor of French suitors waiting to date them. Is this love trip to Paris their one-way ticket to romance, or are they headed for heartbreak in another language?

Quick Thoughts: This is Emily in Paris‘ fault…I am tickled by them using Matt Rogers as the Love Trip‘s version of Iain Stirling.

Premieres February 14th

History Channel

History’s Greatest of All Time With Peyton Manning

What does it mean to be the greatest of all-time and how is that honor decided? In this new series, Peyton Manning asks 100 experts in various categories to rank each contender using statistics, innovation, and legacy as criteria. From Henry Ford, Steve Jobs and Jeff Bezos to Evel Knievel, Harry Houdini and Johnny Knoxville, this series puts ten G.O.A.T.s head-to-head in different categories in each episode, including toys, inventions, daredevils, sports cars, sports stadiums, candy, titans of industry and dynamic duos. Starting from number ten and leading up to the number one spot, viewers will learn incredible facts as well as the history behind each topic followed by a vigorous debate. No ordinary countdown show, this is an exploration of the best of the best and the historical impact that we still feel today. At the end of each episode, of course, only one can be crowned the G.O.AT. Which will it be, and will viewers agree?

Quick Thoughts: I can’t believe I’m gonna watch this stupid thing because I miss list shows.

Premieres February 5th

History’s Greatest Heists With Pierce Brosnan

Hosted by legendary actor Pierce Brosnan, each one-hour episode uncovers the meticulous planning, daring execution and shocking aftermath behind some of the most elaborate real-life heists in history including the notorious Lufthansa Heist of New York, the half-billion-dollar Gardner Museum art theft, the Antwerp Belgium Diamond Heist, and others.

Quick Thoughts: I can’t believe I’m gonna watch this stupid thing because I love heists.

Premieres February 7th

Food Network

Superchef Grudge Match

The food world is filled with rivalries and in the new series Superchef Grudge Match hosted by Darnell Ferguson, some long-standing personal and professional feuds are settled in one-round, one-dish winner-takes-all heavyweight battles. In each episode, Darnell stages two different battles between chefs who have beefs with each other to finally bury the hatchet and win $10,000 cash, a prized knife from the losing chef and lifelong bragging rights over their food foe. From food competition rivalries and business partner squabbles to mentor vs. protégé grudges, sparks fly in and out of the kitchen

Premieres February 7th

MTV

Ex On The Beach Couples

Ex On The Beach: Couples presents a twist on the series by forcing established relationships to handle the surprises of old flames

Premieres February 9th

SYFY

The Ark

The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.

Starring: Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, Ryan Adams

Premieres February 1st

Showtime

Murder in Big Horn

Murder in Big Horn crafts a powerful portrait of tribal members and their communities within Big Horn County, Montana battling an epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) that has been prevalent since colonization. Directed by Razelle Benally and Matthew Galkin, the three-part docuseries examines the circumstances surrounding many of these cases, told solely through the perspectives of those involved: Native families, Native journalists, and local law enforcement officers.

Premieres February 5th

The 12th Victim

A four-part docuseries that sheds new light on the infamous 1958 Charles Starkweather and Caril Ann Fugate murder case, in which the teenage couple was charged and convicted of brutally killing 11 victims at random. Told through a stylistic blend of archival and recreated footage and countless film and television series inspired by the killings, the series reexamines Fugate’s guilty verdict, who was 14 years old at the time of the killings, through a modern lens, questioning the media and judicial system’s treatment of her despite her self-proclaimed innocence

Premieres February 17th

MGM+

Murf the Surf: Jewels, Jesus, and Mayhem in the USA

Murf the Surf: Jewels, Jesus, and Mayhem in the USA is a four-part series exploring the high-stakes Miami criminal underworld through the eyes of the most daring jewel thief in American history, Jack Roland Murphy, aka “Murf the Surf.” Featuring exclusive access to Murphy himself prior to his death in 2020, the series will address the blurred line between fact and fiction, faith and delusion, sanity and madness – raising the timely question of who and how we believe.

Quick Thoughts: IT’S VERY CONFUSING THAT YOU RENAMED YOURSELF MGM+, EPIX. EVERYONE KNOWS THAT THE + MEANS STREAMING.

Premieres February 5th

Starz

Party Down

Ten years after struggling actor Henry Pollard quit acting and gave up his day job working for Party Down Catering, a stroke of bad luck lands him back with his old team of Hollywood dreamers and misfits tending bar.

Starring: Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, Megan Mullally, Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Zoë Chao

Premieres February 24th

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...