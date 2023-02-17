Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 105

Group 103 Results!
|56.25%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Over Ten Millions of Nights
|43.75%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|A Cruel Thesis
|37.50%
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|Mine
|37.50%
|Fortune 499
|Tutorial
|37.50%
|Gravity Rush 2
|Kyoushuu to Gaisen [Kōhei Tanaka]
|37.50%
|ARMS
|DNA Lab (Helix’s Stage)
|37.50%
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Infinity Mijinion
|31.25%
|CrossCode
|Temple of the Valley
|31.25%
|Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
|Beneath the Mask- Kaien Remix [Shoji Meguro]
|31.25%
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|The Wrath
|31.25%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Sorrow Flower
|31.25%
|Kentucky Route Zero
|Bureau of Reclaimed Spaces
|31.25%
|Horizon: Zero Dawn
|Beasts of Steel
|25.00%
|Steamworld Dig 2
|New Heights in El Machino
|25.00%
|TumbleSeed
|Snow
|25.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Sea of Clouds
|18.75%
|Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions
|Title Theme
|18.75%
|Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star
|DSM-IV
|18.75%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Alba Cavanich – Day
|18.75%
|What the Golf?
|WHAT THE GOLF?
|18.75%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Base Camp
|18.75%
|CrossCode
|The Path Of Justice
|18.75%
|Ash of Gods: Redemption
|A Blow is Struck
|12.50%
|Gris
|Tobu
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 105 will be active until Monday, February 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 104 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 106 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 105 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 105 is open until Monday February 20th at 10:00PM Pacific