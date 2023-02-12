The Werewolf Den, Part 5

Most gracious welcome, guests! My name is Lord Wentworth L. Wolfingshire, and I’m here to introduce you to our friendly yet murderous circle of friends that play a strange game of intrigue and deception.

Some call it Werewolf.

Some call it Mafia.

New Players

If you’ve never played the game before, check out this helpful primer! This explains the basics, but if you have questions, feel free to jump into a Werewolf thread and ask questions. Don’t be shy, we’re an amiable bunch when we’re not trying to kill each other.

Every so often, we run a game specifically geared towards new players. This is how most of us played out first game. Keep an eye out for the sign-up threads.

Discord is used for private chats throughout the game, so if you do not have a Discord account, you will need to make one so you can receive an invite link to join our server.

Veteran Players

Are you interested in moderating a game? Here are some tips:

When will you be ready to run your game? As soon as possible? In a few weeks? Months? Only over a long holiday weekend?

How long do you expect your game to last? This will vary depending on your starting roster and how many players can be expected to die off each day/night cycle. Games here rarely go much longer than a real-world week with each day/night cycle lasting 24-48 hours, usually accelerating as the game progresses.

How many players are you planning to host? A typical game around here is between 15 and 20 players, but feel free to experiment with numbers outside of that. Smaller, shorter games can serve as a light refreshment between larger, meatier games.

How much do you want players to roleplay? Will you enforce roleplay? Will you assign characters, or let people play however they like? Games vary from simple games, cerebral setups that rely entirely on complex mechanics, to sprawling epic tales.

Do you have a theme in mind? Being passionate about your theme will be more fun for you, and don’t worry if others don’t know about it, running a game is a good way to share your passion with others.

Check out the moderator Google Doc for the current schedule. Feel free to add your pronouns, as well.

Previous Games

Archive

Moonies

For the past few years, Grumproro and Hoho have run our annual Werewolf awards known as the Moonies. Enjoy the fond memories of carnage:

Click on any #Werewolves tag to see what’s going on in this awesome little sub-community, and have fun! Happy murder!

