30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 18: Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors was born on September 7, 1989 in Lompoc, California. He has held recurring roles in the TV series When We Rise and Lovecraft Country. He has also starred in critically lauded films like The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Da 5 Bloods, and The Harder They Fall. He currently holds a recurring MCU role as Kang the Conqueror and will portray the antagonist Damian “Dame” Anderson in the upcoming Creed III.

Let’s chat about Jonathan Majors! Any conversation is welcome but here are the usual prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing him in?

What’s your favorite role of his? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of his that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you’d like to see him take on in the future (or wish he had taken on)?

Directors you’d like to see him work with?

Awards you wish he’d won?

Fun facts?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...