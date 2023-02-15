The Iron Age of Comics

Episode 004: The Man of Steel

When DC decided its flagship character needed a top-to-bottom reboot for the post-Crisis era, they turned to superstar writer-artist John Byrne. The six-issue origin series The Man of Steel introduced a streamlined, modernized, and arguably “Marvelized” Superman, but many fans felt that it threw the baby out with the bathwater. We take a critical look at Byrne’s influences and controversial changes to the legend (both good and bad) and how his take on Superman defined the character for a generation…and even seems to resist subsequent attempts to reboot!

