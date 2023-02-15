Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Feb. 15

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Jason, a fast food worker & stand-up comedian, is also a union actor who played a dead body;

Stephen, a data scientist, whose marriage proposal was threatened by a wayward phone; and

Kendra, a licensed psychologist, delights and frightens kids by being double-jointed. Kendra is a two-day champ with winnings of $47,201.

Jeopardy!

LANDMARKS // THE CLASS MENAGERIE // ON A STAMP // ACC SCHOOL HISTORY // A DECADE OF NO. 1 HITS TELL A STORY // SERVING T FOR 3

DD1 – $600 – ACC SCHOOL HISTORY – In 1926 this southern school enrolled about 650 full-time students, but of all things, a hurricane nearly put it out of business (Stephen doubled to $4,000.)

Scores at first break: Kendra $1,400, Stephen $5,000, Jason $1,600.

Scores going into DJ: Kendra $2,800, Stephen $5,600, Jason $6,400.

Double Jeopardy!

I HAVE AN IDEA // TV PARTY TONIGHT // CRAFTS // LOVE // CONQUERS // ALL

DD2 – $1.600 – LOVE – This Gabriel Garcia Marquez novel takes place in South America amid the outbreak of disease (Jason added $4,000 to his total of $10,800 vs. $13,600 for Stephen.)

DD3 – $1,200 – I HAVE AN IDEA – S. D. state historian Doane Robinson’s original idea for what became this was carvings of Western heroes, including Native Americans (Stephen added $7,000 to his total of $14,400 vs. $14,800 for Jason.)

Stephen, who ran a category about ACC schools early on, was nearly tied with Jason when he found DD3, and he made a solid wager which gave him the advantage into FJ at $25,800 vs. $19,200 for Jason and $10,800 for Kendra.

Final Jeopardy!

THE U.S. MILITARY – Losses over Asia in the 1960s led to the establishment of the program known as this at a San Diego naval base in 1969

Stephen and Kendra were correct on FJ, with Stephen adding $12,601 to win with $38,401.

Final scores: Kendra $13,201, Stephen $38,401, Jason $1.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the phrase starting with “across” that’s a horse racing term and is also a phrase meaning “all” is the “across the board”. However, what the clue actually described was not an “across the board” wager, but a “show” bet (either first, second or third). An “across the board” bet covers first, second AND third, making it three separate wagers.

FJ wagering strategy: By betting nearly everything, Jason forced himself to be correct to have a chance to win, while with a smaller bet he could have won if Stephen missed without having to be correct himself. Meanwhile, Kendra chose to bet an amount that would have put her ahead of Stephen if he missed, but would not have gotten her past Jason if he made the appropriate smaller wager.

Category reference dept.: The category title TV PARTY TONIGHT! was inspired by the song “TV Party” by punk band Black Flag. It was recorded and released several times in the early 80s and appeared on the “Repo Man” soundtrack.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is University of Miami? DD2 – What is “Love in the Time of Cholera”? DD3 – What is Mt. Rushmore? FJ – What is Top Gun?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...