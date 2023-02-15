Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Valentine (02/15/2023)

Yes, I know it was yesterday, but yesterday was not Sex Thread day, so here we are. Is it a thing where you live? If so, do you partake (willingly or reluctantly)? If not, are there similar alternative celebration events in your locale?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

