boygenius is a Indie supergroup that consists of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus. Their style is a mix of Indie Rock and Indie Folk, genres that each respective members specialized in. The band had only released one EP in 2018, but will release their first full length studio LP in March 2023.



Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus have also provided background vocals to fellow member Phoebe Bridgers’ solo song “I Know the End”, which you can hear halfway in the third verse

