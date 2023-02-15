Tabletop Games Thread (2/15/23)

Today I want to leave it fairly open, but for those of you who do TTRPG: Let’s talk about what you like and don’t like in a session 0.

Session 0 is the first session of many campaigns and can be considered the “pre-campaign session” sometimes as it’s rarely when you start the majority of play. This is usually when you roll character stats, talk over what you’ll be playing and a little bit about them as relevant and even get information about game mechanics, especially those that might not be standard to a particular game.

