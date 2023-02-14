Musicals Thread (Merch)

Welcome to the Musicals Thread, the Avocado’s space for anything and everything related to musical theatre! Every month I’ll post a discussion prompt, but please feel free to comment on other topics, from new discoveries to old favorites. If you have ideas for future prompts or would like to write a feature for the thread, let me know!

As Hamlet (and William Shakespeare) would say, the play’s the thing – the union of narrative and music, the collaboration of dozens of people’s talents to bring ideas to life, moments of truth and beauty and the human connections they help to create.



And yet of course, as Cunégonde (and Leonard Bernstein) might say, these trinkets are endearing, ha ha! Theatre being an ephemeral art form, it can be especially nice when possible to have something physical to remember the experience by or to proclaim your fandom to the world. Do you have any favorite pieces of merchandise related to musical theatre (clothing, home decor, knickknacks, etc.)? Are there any you would like to have? In addition to cast recordings and playbills, as a teenager I got a charm for my charm bracelet in the lobby of Wicked – a clock face criss-crossed by Elphaba’s broom and Glinda’s wand. (The year engraved on the back was the year before the performance I attended, but who sees that?)

