Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!

ARTICLES & REVIEWS

Ask Me Anything with Will Henry

Comic Book Review – The Flash #790

Comic Book Review – Marvel Two – In – One #1 (December 2017)

Director Profile: Billy Wilder

Futurama, Season Eight, Episode Ten, “Near-Death Wish”

History Thread: The Shooter in the Photograph

LGBT Movies of the 1910s

Late to the Party: Predator (1987)

One Giant Leap, 2011: Rayman Origins

Public Domain Theater: Wings (& “Koko in 1999”)

Spoil Sports: M3gan (2023)

WTF ASIA 247: A Record of Sweet Murder (2014)

You Talking Trek to Me? – “For the Uniform”

MISCELLANEOUS

The AvcaD&D Thread Under New Management

Avocado Cleaning Thread Recovers

Avocado Music Club #191: Rheostatics – Melville

The Justin Roiland News (Content Warning)

Late to the Party 2023

The Monthly Theme Park Thread Is All Full (Or Is It?)

Rank an Album

Yet Another Simpsons Quote Conversation Challenge

Your 180° opinions – which and how have your views changed drastically?

TOURNAMENTS

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 76

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 77

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 78

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 79

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 80

The Most Boring Number from 1 to 100 FINALS

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...