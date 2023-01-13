Rank an Album

It’s Friday, you’re bored, and we haven’t done this in a while.

The rules are easy: pick an album, any album*, and rank the songs from your favorite to your least favorite.

(*except Jethro Tull’s Thick as a Brick or A Passion Play. Yes, you’re very clever for picking an album with only one song, but it’s been done.)

I’ll kick things off by ranking one of the best selling albums of all time that happens to turn 50 years old this year, Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon.

Us and Them Time Eclipse The Great Gig in the Sky Brain Damage Speak To Me/Breathe On the Run Any Colour You Like Money

