Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jan. 13

Introducing today’s contestants:

Michael, a consultant, had a non-singing role in an opera at Lincoln Center;

Brenda, a freelance writer & crisis worker trainee, wrote “Jaws: the Musical”; and

Yogesh, a blogger, podcaster & freelance writer, got into the roast battle scene. Yogesh is a two-day champ with winnings of $75,202.

Jeopardy!

LET’S TALK GALAXIES // A SIDE OF FABERGÉ EGGS // LITERARY OVERLAPS // YOU BROUGHT ME FAME & FORTUNE // & EVERYTHING THAT GOES WITH IT // I THANK YOU ALL

DD1 – $1,000 – YOU BROUGHT ME FAME & FORTUNE – Tony Bennett sang this storied phrase meaning to go from poverty to wealth (Michael doubled to $6,400.)

Scores at first break: Yogesh $2,400, Brenda -$1,800, Michael $9,800.

Scores going into DJ: Yogesh $4,200, Brenda -$600, Michael $10,800.

Double Jeopardy!

BORN OR DIED IN 1923 // 8-LETTER WORDS // A LINEAR CATEGORY // HISTORICAL MOVEMENTS // THE CITY SQUARE // I SAID DANCE!

DD2 – $1,200 – HISTORICAL MOVEMENTS – The first of several of these movements took 38 Black individuals from the U.S. to Sierra Leone in 1815 (Kyle added $2,000 to his total of $8,000 vs. $6,600 for Yogesh.)

DD3 – $1,200 – THE CITY SQUARE – Rittenhouse Square in this city is named for David Rittenhouse, made 1st Director of the U.S. Mint by Washington in 1792 (Yogesh added $4,000 to his score of $17,400 vs. $14,800 for Kyle.)

Michael dominated in round one, and after he broke even on the two DDs in DJ, it was that early cushion that made the difference, as Michael led into FJ at with $21,200 vs. $19,000 for Yogesh. Out of the running was Brenda at -$600.

Final Jeopardy!

IN THE BOOKSTORE – The name of this author dead since 2013 now appears on books written by a former U.S. marshal & a former Apache helicopter pilot

For the second straight game, only Yogesh was correct on FJ, adding $2,201 to win with $21,201 for a three-day total of $96,403. Note that due to his small wager, Yogesh would have won even if he had missed FJ.

Final scores: Yogesh $21,201, Brenda -$600, Michael $4,399.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: Surprisingly, for a clue looking for the ex-Beatle who made an album including a song with a video featuring Natalie Portman, no one took an educated guess with Paul McCartney.

Category reference dept.: The last three categories in round one are lyrics from Queen’s “We Are the Champions”.

Ken’s Korner: After Ken asked Yogesh if comedy roasting helped prepare him for Jeopardy!, Yogesh gave the simple, direct response that question probably deserved: “No.”

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is rags to riches? DD2 – What is back-to-Africa? DD3 – What is Philadelphia? FJ – Who was Tom Clancy?

